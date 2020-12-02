Inter, problemi per Barella dopo la Champions: i pensieri di Conte in vista del Bologna e dello Shakhtar

Nicolò Barella, centrocampista dell’Inter, potrebbe riposare contro il Bologna. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UFFICIALE – Napoli, buone notizie: Hysaj e Rrahmani sono negativi al Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
Arrivano buone notizie per il Napoli in vista delle prossime gare di campionato e di Europa League. I due calciatori che al momento erano...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

AZ, Koopmeiners: “Lo 0-0 con la R. Sociedad ci ha dato fiducia, possiamo battere il Napoli”

Redazione web - 0
Nel corso della conferenza stampa in vigilia della sfida con il Napoli, Arne Slot, ovviamente, non era solo. Al suo fianco il capitano della...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Come cambierà il mercato della Premier League con la Brexit dal 1 gennaio 2021

Redazione web - 0
La Premier League vicina ad una svolta epocale: cambia il mercato delle squadre inglesi con la Brexit. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Innantuoni: “Laboratori Bicocca restati sempre aperti, grazie a comunità ateneo” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Innantuoni: “Laboratori Bicocca restati sempre aperti, grazie a comunità ateneo” proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Sala: “Lavorare insieme per costruire una Milano meglio di prima” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sala: “Lavorare insieme per costruire una Milano meglio di prima” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scoperto il vandalo che ha danneggiato l’auto medica della Croce Verde Baggio

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di un 22enne della zona, che già ad agosto 2019 aveva danneggiato un'ambulanza della stessa onlus. Incastrato dalle telecamere, è stato denunciato....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Menù della Vigilia, ricette light e vegetariane

Redazione web - 0
Il menù della vigilia può essere anche super leggero e vegetariano, oggi scopriremo le migliori ricette e facili per trascorrere in compagnia e in...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Innantuoni: “Laboratori Bicocca restati sempre aperti, grazie a comunità ateneo” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Innantuoni: “Laboratori Bicocca restati sempre aperti, grazie a comunità ateneo” proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Sala: “Lavorare insieme per costruire una Milano meglio di prima” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sala: “Lavorare insieme per costruire una Milano meglio di prima” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scoperto il vandalo che ha danneggiato l’auto medica della Croce Verde Baggio

Redazione web - 0
Si tratta di un 22enne della zona, che già ad agosto 2019 aveva danneggiato un'ambulanza della stessa onlus. Incastrato dalle telecamere, è stato denunciato....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Menù della Vigilia, ricette light e vegetariane

Redazione web - 0
Il menù della vigilia può essere anche super leggero e vegetariano, oggi scopriremo le migliori ricette e facili per trascorrere in compagnia e in...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UFFICIALE – Napoli, buone notizie: Hysaj e Rrahmani sono negativi al Covid-19

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Arrivano buone notizie per il Napoli in vista delle prossime gare di campionato e di Europa League. I due calciatori che al momento erano...
Continua a leggere

AZ, Koopmeiners: “Lo 0-0 con la R. Sociedad ci ha dato fiducia, possiamo battere il Napoli”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nel corso della conferenza stampa in vigilia della sfida con il Napoli, Arne Slot, ovviamente, non era solo. Al suo fianco il capitano della...
Continua a leggere

Come cambierà il mercato della Premier League con la Brexit dal 1 gennaio 2021

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La Premier League vicina ad una svolta epocale: cambia il mercato delle squadre inglesi con la Brexit. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Calendario e programmazione tv della 5ª giornata della fase a gironi dell’Europa League 2020-21

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La programmazione televisiva e il calendario della quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli