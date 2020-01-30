Intervista a Ivana Elice: Il lusso come a casa propria, alla scoperta di Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera del mondo  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Intervista a Ivana Elice: Il lusso come a casa propria, alla scoperta di Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera del mondo
 proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Fincantieri, presentata ad Ancona Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera del mondo  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fincantieri, presentata ad Ancona Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera...
Continua a leggere
Economia

e-Commerce vola, per idealo Italia fatturato +57% in 2019 

Redazione web - 0
Fabio Plebani: “Abbiamo generato un indotto sul territorio di 30 mln, il 46% è andato a vantaggio degli e-shop italiani. Lombardia e Campania al...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Tonfo di Facebook a Wall Street dopo i conti trimestrali

Redazione web - 0
I conti dell'ultima trimestrale hanno penalizzato le azioni di Facebook che a Wall Street perde il 7% bruciando 50 miliardi di dollari di capitalizzazione....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coppa Italia, ufficiali le date delle semifinali tra Napoli e Inter

Redazione web - 0
Sono state ufficializzate le date delle semifinali di Coppa Italia tra Napoli e Inter. Il match di andata si giocherà mercoledì 12 novembre alle ore...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Chiaia un largo intitolato a Luisa Conte

Redazione web - 0
Intitolato a Luisa Conte, grande attrice napoletana, un largo nel quartiere Chiaia a pochi passi dal teatro Sannazaro. Alla cerimonia anche la nipote, Lara...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caldo record nei prossimi cinque anni nel mondo: picchi fino a +1,62 gradi. «Colpa dei gas serra»

Redazione web - 0
La Terra tra il 2020 e il 2024 potrebbe sperimentare le temperature più calde degli ultimi 150 anni, con picchi di 1,62 gradi centigradi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Governo, riunione di maggioranza a Palazzo Chigi. Bonafede: «Ora mettiamo il turbo». Conte: «Procedere compatti»

Redazione web - 0
Al via a Palazzo Chigi l'incontro tra il premier Giuseppe Conte e i capi delegazione della maggioranza. Al tavolo, oltre al presidente del Consiglio,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coppa Italia, ufficiali le date delle semifinali tra Napoli e Inter

Redazione web - 0
Sono state ufficializzate le date delle semifinali di Coppa Italia tra Napoli e Inter. Il match di andata si giocherà mercoledì 12 novembre alle ore...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Chiaia un largo intitolato a Luisa Conte

Redazione web - 0
Intitolato a Luisa Conte, grande attrice napoletana, un largo nel quartiere Chiaia a pochi passi dal teatro Sannazaro. Alla cerimonia anche la nipote, Lara...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caldo record nei prossimi cinque anni nel mondo: picchi fino a +1,62 gradi. «Colpa dei gas serra»

Redazione web - 0
La Terra tra il 2020 e il 2024 potrebbe sperimentare le temperature più calde degli ultimi 150 anni, con picchi di 1,62 gradi centigradi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Governo, riunione di maggioranza a Palazzo Chigi. Bonafede: «Ora mettiamo il turbo». Conte: «Procedere compatti»

Redazione web - 0
Al via a Palazzo Chigi l'incontro tra il premier Giuseppe Conte e i capi delegazione della maggioranza. Al tavolo, oltre al presidente del Consiglio,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Fincantieri, presentata ad Ancona Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera del mondo  

Economia Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fincantieri, presentata ad Ancona Seven Seas Splendor, la più lussuosa nave da crociera...
Continua a leggere

e-Commerce vola, per idealo Italia fatturato +57% in 2019 

Economia Redazione web - 0
Fabio Plebani: “Abbiamo generato un indotto sul territorio di 30 mln, il 46% è andato a vantaggio degli e-shop italiani. Lombardia e Campania al...
Continua a leggere

Tonfo di Facebook a Wall Street dopo i conti trimestrali

Economia Redazione web - 0
I conti dell'ultima trimestrale hanno penalizzato le azioni di Facebook che a Wall Street perde il 7% bruciando 50 miliardi di dollari di capitalizzazione....
Continua a leggere

‘Angels For Women’, al via selezione 2020 delle migliori startup femminili  

Economia Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo ‘Angels For Women', al via selezione 2020 delle migliori startup femminili ...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli