Invalido dopo un’operazione, lettera post mortem: “Ho subito danni e patologie”

Il calvario di Ambrosio inizia il 31 luglio 2015, giorno in cui viene operato per un tumore al Cardarelli

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Napoli, caos rifiuti in strada. L’assessore: “A terra 300 tonnellate”. De Luca: “Situazione insostenibile”

Redazione web - 0
"A terra abbiamo poco più di 300 tonnellate di rifiuti. Il problema non è la raccolta ma lo smaltimento. Se ci mettono in condizioni...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, giornata Porte Aperte al Goethe-Institut

Redazione web - 0
Per celebrare quest' annus mirabilis, l'istituto regalerà al visitatore più fortunato una borsa di studio per un corso gratuito di tre mesi continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Musica, “Rotazione rivoluzione”: il nuovo album dei Malmo

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Invalido dopo un’operazione, lettera post mortem: “Ho subito danni e patologie”

Redazione web - 0
Il calvario di Ambrosio inizia il 31 luglio 2015, giorno in cui viene operato per un tumore al Cardarelli continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, giornata Porte Aperte al Goethe-Institut

Redazione web - 0
Per celebrare quest' annus mirabilis, l'istituto regalerà al visitatore più fortunato una borsa di studio per un corso gratuito di tre mesi continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Musica, “Rotazione rivoluzione”: il nuovo album dei Malmo

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, da lunedì in servizio i 96 nuovi agenti di polizia locale

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco de Magistris e l'assessore Clemente: "Il governo destini risorse" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Invalido dopo un’operazione, lettera post mortem: “Ho subito danni e patologie”

Redazione web - 0
Il calvario di Ambrosio inizia il 31 luglio 2015, giorno in cui viene operato per un tumore al Cardarelli continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, giornata Porte Aperte al Goethe-Institut

Redazione web - 0
Per celebrare quest' annus mirabilis, l'istituto regalerà al visitatore più fortunato una borsa di studio per un corso gratuito di tre mesi continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Musica, “Rotazione rivoluzione”: il nuovo album dei Malmo

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, da lunedì in servizio i 96 nuovi agenti di polizia locale

Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco de Magistris e l'assessore Clemente: "Il governo destini risorse" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli, caos rifiuti in strada. L’assessore: “A terra 300 tonnellate”. De Luca: “Situazione insostenibile”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
"A terra abbiamo poco più di 300 tonnellate di rifiuti. Il problema non è la raccolta ma lo smaltimento. Se ci mettono in condizioni...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, giornata Porte Aperte al Goethe-Institut

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Per celebrare quest' annus mirabilis, l'istituto regalerà al visitatore più fortunato una borsa di studio per un corso gratuito di tre mesi continua...
Continua a leggere

Musica, “Rotazione rivoluzione”: il nuovo album dei Malmo

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli, da lunedì in servizio i 96 nuovi agenti di polizia locale

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il sindaco de Magistris e l'assessore Clemente: "Il governo destini risorse" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli