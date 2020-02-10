“Io, operaio Jabil in crisi pago gli usurai per il mutuo”

L’odissea di Giovanni: “Non dormo più, sono in mano agli strozzini”

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Oscar 2020, trionfa Parasite: prima volta di un film straniero. Premi per Phoenix (Joker) e Zellweger (Judy)

Redazione web - 0
LOS ANGELES – È "Parasite» il trionfatore assoluto degli Oscar. La commedia nera del sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho, che aveva già vinto la Palma...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Morgan e la lite con Bugo: «Ecco tuttà la verità. Il suo manager ha tentato di picchiarmi»

Redazione web - 0
Dopo aver suonato “Sincero” la canzone che aveva portato a Sanremo 2020 con Bugo, rimediando poi una squalifica, Morgan ha dato a “Live Non...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, ragazzo morto a via Aniello Falcone: tre nodi irrisolti per svelare il giallo

Redazione web - 0
L'appuntamento è fissato per le prime ore del mattino di domani presso l'Istituto legale dell'Università, al Secondo Policlinico. È qui che si terrà… ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Oscar 2020, trionfa Parasite: prima volta di un film straniero. Premi per Phoenix (Joker) e Zellweger (Judy)

Redazione web - 0
LOS ANGELES – È "Parasite» il trionfatore assoluto degli Oscar. La commedia nera del sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho, che aveva già vinto la Palma...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Morgan e la lite con Bugo: «Ecco tuttà la verità. Il suo manager ha tentato di picchiarmi»

Redazione web - 0
Dopo aver suonato “Sincero” la canzone che aveva portato a Sanremo 2020 con Bugo, rimediando poi una squalifica, Morgan ha dato a “Live Non...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, ragazzo morto a via Aniello Falcone: tre nodi irrisolti per svelare il giallo

Redazione web - 0
L'appuntamento è fissato per le prime ore del mattino di domani presso l'Istituto legale dell'Università, al Secondo Policlinico. È qui che si terrà… ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Schianto nella notte alla periferia di Pozzuoli. Sei feriti: uno è in fin di vita

Redazione web - 0
Un grave incidente stradale è avvenuto nella tarda serata di ieri in via Provinciale Pianura, alla periferia della città. A scontrarsi frontalmente, per cause...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Oscar 2020, trionfa Parasite: prima volta di un film straniero. Premi per Phoenix (Joker) e Zellweger (Judy)

Redazione web - 0
LOS ANGELES – È "Parasite» il trionfatore assoluto degli Oscar. La commedia nera del sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho, che aveva già vinto la Palma...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo 2020, Morgan e la lite con Bugo: «Ecco tuttà la verità. Il suo manager ha tentato di picchiarmi»

Redazione web - 0
Dopo aver suonato “Sincero” la canzone che aveva portato a Sanremo 2020 con Bugo, rimediando poi una squalifica, Morgan ha dato a “Live Non...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, ragazzo morto a via Aniello Falcone: tre nodi irrisolti per svelare il giallo

Redazione web - 0
L'appuntamento è fissato per le prime ore del mattino di domani presso l'Istituto legale dell'Università, al Secondo Policlinico. È qui che si terrà… ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Schianto nella notte alla periferia di Pozzuoli. Sei feriti: uno è in fin di vita

Redazione web - 0
Un grave incidente stradale è avvenuto nella tarda serata di ieri in via Provinciale Pianura, alla periferia della città. A scontrarsi frontalmente, per cause...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Oscar 2020, trionfa Parasite: prima volta di un film straniero. Premi per Phoenix (Joker) e Zellweger (Judy)

Napoli Redazione web - 0
LOS ANGELES – È "Parasite» il trionfatore assoluto degli Oscar. La commedia nera del sudcoreano Bong Joon-ho, che aveva già vinto la Palma...
Continua a leggere

Sanremo 2020, Morgan e la lite con Bugo: «Ecco tuttà la verità. Il suo manager ha tentato di picchiarmi»

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Dopo aver suonato “Sincero” la canzone che aveva portato a Sanremo 2020 con Bugo, rimediando poi una squalifica, Morgan ha dato a “Live Non...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, ragazzo morto a via Aniello Falcone: tre nodi irrisolti per svelare il giallo

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'appuntamento è fissato per le prime ore del mattino di domani presso l'Istituto legale dell'Università, al Secondo Policlinico. È qui che si terrà… ...
Continua a leggere

Inter-Milan 4-2, derby da impazzire: Conte rimonta e aggancia la Juventus

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Una reazione così non se l'aspettava proprio nessuno. L'Inter vince il derby per 4-2 dopo essere stata sotto di due gol e non aver...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli