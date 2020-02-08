ITALY IN FIRST PLACE IN TURKISH HAZELNUT IMPORT

According to information received from the Association of Hazelnut Exporters and Black Sea Products, Turkey, in 2019, exported hazelnut to 121 countries with 319 thousand 772 tons of hazelnuts and with an income of 2 billion 28 million and 727 thousand dollars. Most of the export was made to Italy. Italy ranked first among the major importing countries of Turkish hazelnuts. Germany, leader of the last 9 years, is in second place after Italy which has imported 83 thousand 898 tons of hazelnuts with a value of 547 million of 588 thousand dollars. Italy was followed by Germany and France.

ITALIA AL PRIMO POSTO PER IMPORT NOCCIOLA TURCA

Redazione web - 0
Secondo quanto riferisce l'Associazione degli esportatori di nocciole e prodotti del Mar Nero la Turchia, nel 2019, ha esportato nocciola in 121 paesi con...
ITALIA AL PRIMO POSTO PER IMPORT NOCCIOLA TURCA

Economia
Secondo quanto riferisce l'Associazione degli esportatori di nocciole e prodotti del Mar Nero la Turchia, nel 2019, ha esportato nocciola in 121 paesi con...
Il Toro non si rialza, Ramirez trascina la Sampdoria

Economia
Comincia nel peggiore dei modi l'avventura di Moreno Longo sulla panchina del Torino. L'allenatore dei granata non dà la scossa che tutti si aspettavano...
Sanremo, Bugo "Insultato", Morgan "Non regge il palco"

Economia
SANREMO (ITALPRESS) – Botta e risposta a distanza tra Bugo e Morgan a Sanremo. Bugo, in una conferenza stampa da lui indetta per spiegare...
Tg Turismo – 8/2/2020

Economia
In questo numero del Tg Turismo Franco Zuccala' va alla scoperta di Bali, i templi balinesi e il Carnevale di Rio. fz/mgg L'articolo Tg Turismo –...
