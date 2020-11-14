Juve, gli 8 giocatori nel mirino di Paratici per il mercato di gennaio e della prossima stagione

Gli obiettivi di mercato della Juventus per la prossima stagione e per gennaio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Nazionale, niente tampone negativo per Immobile: attacco inedito contro la Polonia?

Redazione web - 0
Il centravanti campano non è ancora guarito dal Covid e contro la Polonia non ci sarà. In avanti spazio all'inedita coppia Okaka-Lasagna? continua a...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, Bernardeschi può partire già a gennaio: due i possibili sostituti

Redazione web - 0
Federico Bernardeschi potrebbe lasciare la Juve a stretto giro di posta. Le ultimissime notizie continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

UFFICIALE | Tampone dubbio per Gagliardini: il centrocampista lascia il ritiro della Nazionale

Redazione web - 0
Il tampone al quale si è sottoposto il centrocampista dell'Inter ha avuto esito dubbio e per questo motivo è stato allontanato dal ritiro. continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Nel Nagorno-Karabakh gli armeni bruciano le proprie case per non lasciarle agli azeri

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Gli abitanti armeni dei villaggi fuori dal Nagorno-Karabakh hanno dato fuoco alle proprie case prima di fuggire in Armenia in vista della...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni, “beffa in Manovra”: la denuncia del sindacato 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni, “beffa in Manovra”: la denuncia del sindacato proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ancora 100 sarcofagi egizi trovati a Saqqara 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Un centinaio di sarcofagi antichi di oltre 2 mila anni ma perfettamente conservati sono stati scoperti nella necropoli di Saqqara, al sud...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nozze vip (e in mascherina) per Fausto Brizzi e Silvia Salis

Redazione web - 0
È stato sabato mattina l'assessore allo Sport, Daniele Froncia ad officiare il matrimonio nella Sala Rossa adiacente i Musei Capitolini. Una decina i partecipanti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nel Nagorno-Karabakh gli armeni bruciano le proprie case per non lasciarle agli azeri

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Gli abitanti armeni dei villaggi fuori dal Nagorno-Karabakh hanno dato fuoco alle proprie case prima di fuggire in Armenia in vista della...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni, “beffa in Manovra”: la denuncia del sindacato 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni, “beffa in Manovra”: la denuncia del sindacato proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ancora 100 sarcofagi egizi trovati a Saqqara 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Un centinaio di sarcofagi antichi di oltre 2 mila anni ma perfettamente conservati sono stati scoperti nella necropoli di Saqqara, al sud...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nozze vip (e in mascherina) per Fausto Brizzi e Silvia Salis

Redazione web - 0
È stato sabato mattina l'assessore allo Sport, Daniele Froncia ad officiare il matrimonio nella Sala Rossa adiacente i Musei Capitolini. Una decina i partecipanti...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Nazionale, niente tampone negativo per Immobile: attacco inedito contro la Polonia?

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il centravanti campano non è ancora guarito dal Covid e contro la Polonia non ci sarà. In avanti spazio all'inedita coppia Okaka-Lasagna? continua a...
Continua a leggere

Juve, Bernardeschi può partire già a gennaio: due i possibili sostituti

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Federico Bernardeschi potrebbe lasciare la Juve a stretto giro di posta. Le ultimissime notizie continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE | Tampone dubbio per Gagliardini: il centrocampista lascia il ritiro della Nazionale

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il tampone al quale si è sottoposto il centrocampista dell'Inter ha avuto esito dubbio e per questo motivo è stato allontanato dal ritiro. continua...
Continua a leggere

Inter, Nainggolan in partenza a gennaio? Un club di Serie A pronto a fare sul serio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Radja Nainggolan pronto a lasciare l'Inter. Il giocatore è finito nel mirino del Torino continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli