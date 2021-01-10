Juve, i convocati per il Sassuolo: la decisione a sorpresa su Morata

I convocati di Pirlo per la sfida tra la Juventus e il Sassuolo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Udinese-Napoli, problemi per Manolas: al suo posto entra Maksimovic

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli è in vantaggio per 1-0 contro l'Udinese grazie al rigore trasformato da Lorenzo Insigne. Intanto, poco prima del goal, Kostas Manolas ha...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Udinese-Napoli 0-1, in rete il Napoli con Insigne dal dischetto! – VIDEO

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Roma, Fonseca: “Buon primo tempo, male per metà ripresa. Ora testa alla Lazio”

Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Paulo Fonseca dopo il pareggio 2-2 della sua Roma contro l'Inter continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Covid, Castelli: “Veloci verso scostamento bilancio per dare risposte” 

Redazione web - 0
La viceministra dell'Economia e delle Finanze in un post: “Adesso si deve accelerare e dobbiamo chiudere entro fine mese, per dare un nuovo sostegno...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Troppo odio”, Harry e Meghan lasciano i social

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il principe Harry e la consorte americana Meghan Markle hanno lasciato i social network per non farvi più ritorno. Lo ha reso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Francia abbatte 400 mila anatre per arginare l’influenza aviaria

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Alle prese con la pandemia di Covid-19, la Francia sta anche fronteggiando un'influenza aviaria altamente patogena di tipo H5N8, che ha già...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rifiuti in strada e sanzioni, quelle mascherine da gettare correttamente

Redazione web - 0
Ben vengano le multe, ma a patto che vi sia davvero chi svolga gli accertamenti ed eserciti un potere di deterrenza. Annunci e minacce...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Covid, Castelli: “Veloci verso scostamento bilancio per dare risposte” 

Redazione web - 0
La viceministra dell'Economia e delle Finanze in un post: “Adesso si deve accelerare e dobbiamo chiudere entro fine mese, per dare un nuovo sostegno...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Troppo odio”, Harry e Meghan lasciano i social

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il principe Harry e la consorte americana Meghan Markle hanno lasciato i social network per non farvi più ritorno. Lo ha reso...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Francia abbatte 400 mila anatre per arginare l’influenza aviaria

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Alle prese con la pandemia di Covid-19, la Francia sta anche fronteggiando un'influenza aviaria altamente patogena di tipo H5N8, che ha già...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rifiuti in strada e sanzioni, quelle mascherine da gettare correttamente

Redazione web - 0
Ben vengano le multe, ma a patto che vi sia davvero chi svolga gli accertamenti ed eserciti un potere di deterrenza. Annunci e minacce...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Udinese-Napoli, problemi per Manolas: al suo posto entra Maksimovic

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli è in vantaggio per 1-0 contro l'Udinese grazie al rigore trasformato da Lorenzo Insigne. Intanto, poco prima del goal, Kostas Manolas ha...
Continua a leggere

Udinese-Napoli 0-1, in rete il Napoli con Insigne dal dischetto! – VIDEO

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere

Roma, Fonseca: “Buon primo tempo, male per metà ripresa. Ora testa alla Lazio”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Paulo Fonseca dopo il pareggio 2-2 della sua Roma contro l'Inter continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Roma-Inter 2-2, le pagelle giallorosse: Cristante suona la carica, Mancini gol d’autore

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle della Roma dopo la gara con l'Inter della 17ª giornata di Serie A 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli