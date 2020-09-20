Juve, Paratici: “Dzeko? Possibili altri nomi. Suarez? Non lo prenderemo”

Fabio Paratici su Dzeko e Suarez, il punto sull’attacco della Juve continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

VIDEO | Inter, ecco Vidal: è atterrato a Milano, domani visite e ufficialità

Redazione web - 0
Arturo Vidal all'Inter, il giocatore è arrivato a Milano ed è pronto a ritrovare Antonio Conte continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan, Milenkovic e non solo: le idee rossonere per la difesa

Redazione web - 0
I rossoneri sono a caccia di rinforzi in difesa: Milenkovic resta la prima scelta, in alternativa attenzione anche ad Ajer del Celtic e Todibo...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Di Lorenzo: “Non c’era modo migliore per inaugurare la nuova stagione” | FOTO

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli parte col piede giusto la stagione 2020/2021 battendo il Parma per 2-0 e portando tre punti a casa. Una prestazione convincente, soprattutto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, diminuiscono i nuovi casi (165), ma Roma resta alta (119)

Redazione web - 0
Su circa 10 mila tamponi, nessun decesso. Al liceo Righi uno studente positivo al Covid Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Conte a Campo de’ Fiori tra selfie e mascherine: «Finalmente ho avuto un quarto d’ora per leggere»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio sorpreso a un tavolo di un locale nella storica piazza e dopo aver votato per il referendum al Virgilio ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, diminuiscono i nuovi casi (165), ma Roma resta alta (119)

Redazione web - 0
Su circa 10 mila tamponi, nessun decesso. Al liceo Righi uno studente positivo al Covid Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Conte a Campo de’ Fiori tra selfie e mascherine: «Finalmente ho avuto un quarto d’ora per leggere»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio sorpreso a un tavolo di un locale nella storica piazza e dopo aver votato per il referendum al Virgilio ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensione anticipata, novità in arrivo? proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Gualtieri: “Siamo tutti fratelli e sulla stessa barca” proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

VIDEO | Inter, ecco Vidal: è atterrato a Milano, domani visite e ufficialità

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Arturo Vidal all'Inter, il giocatore è arrivato a Milano ed è pronto a ritrovare Antonio Conte continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milan, Milenkovic e non solo: le idee rossonere per la difesa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
I rossoneri sono a caccia di rinforzi in difesa: Milenkovic resta la prima scelta, in alternativa attenzione anche ad Ajer del Celtic e Todibo...
Continua a leggere

Di Lorenzo: “Non c’era modo migliore per inaugurare la nuova stagione” | FOTO

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli parte col piede giusto la stagione 2020/2021 battendo il Parma per 2-0 e portando tre punti a casa. Una prestazione convincente, soprattutto...
Continua a leggere

Inter-Eriksen, segnali incoraggianti ma futuro in bilico: il punto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il danese ieri contro il Pisa ha dimostrato di essere pronto per l'imminente inizio di stagione ma nonostante questo il suo futuro all'Inter resta...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli