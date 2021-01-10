Juve, Paratici: “Locatelli? Bravo ma siamo contenti di chi abbiamo. La punta? Senza fretta”

Le parole di Fabio Paratici sul momento della Juventus e sulle voci di mercato continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Udinese-Napoli, le pagelle Gazzetta: Meret, un muro da 7; Lasagna convince, 6,5

Redazione web - 0
Udinese-Napoli, le pagelle Gazzetta: Meret, un muro da 7; Lasagna convince, 6,5Il migliore dei bianconeri è De Paul, tra gli azzurri delude Raahmani,...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Fiorentina, Callejon: “Sarà molto strano tornare a Napoli da avversario. Lì è casa mia”

Redazione web - 0
Il giocatore della Fiorentina, Josè Maria Callejon, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni quest'oggi nel post-partita di Fiorentina-Cagliari ai microfoni di Sky Sport sui suoi anni...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Curiosità – Atalanta, piccola sosta per celebrare la vittoria di Benevento: caffè e dolciumi per tutti! Ecco il luogo della “festa”

Redazione web - 0
Secondo quanto riferito dal portale Vnews (con tanto di foto allegata), l'Atalanta, reduce dalla brillante vittoria di Benevento, dopo aver lasciato il capoluogo sannita,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Covid nel Lazio, oggi 1.746 casi e 17 decessi. Roma torna a quota 607

Redazione web - 0
Schizza al 14,9% il rapporto tra tamponi (circa 12mila) e nuovi positivi. Aumentano anche i ricoveri e i posti occupati in Terapie intensive ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Due Americhe e la messa al bando della ragione

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La crisi americana è una matrioska, quella più grande ha la faccia di Donald Trump, ma al suo interno ci sono altre...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Papa: Usa, con la violenza si perde sempre, va ritrovato il bene comune

Redazione web - 0
All'Angelus Francesco ha ricordato l'annullamento, per il Covid, della tradizionale cerimonia dei battesimi nella Cappella Sistina. "L'amore cambia tutto, solo così le cose ordinarie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra due auto a Roma, morta una 47enne

Redazione web - 0
L'altra persona coinvolta è un ventenne che è stato trasportato al Gemelli in stato di shock. Sarà sottoposto ai test. Momentaneamente deviato il traffico...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid nel Lazio, oggi 1.746 casi e 17 decessi. Roma torna a quota 607

Redazione web - 0
Schizza al 14,9% il rapporto tra tamponi (circa 12mila) e nuovi positivi. Aumentano anche i ricoveri e i posti occupati in Terapie intensive ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Due Americhe e la messa al bando della ragione

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La crisi americana è una matrioska, quella più grande ha la faccia di Donald Trump, ma al suo interno ci sono altre...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Papa: Usa, con la violenza si perde sempre, va ritrovato il bene comune

Redazione web - 0
All'Angelus Francesco ha ricordato l'annullamento, per il Covid, della tradizionale cerimonia dei battesimi nella Cappella Sistina. "L'amore cambia tutto, solo così le cose ordinarie...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Incidenti stradali: scontro tra due auto a Roma, morta una 47enne

Redazione web - 0
L'altra persona coinvolta è un ventenne che è stato trasportato al Gemelli in stato di shock. Sarà sottoposto ai test. Momentaneamente deviato il traffico...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Udinese-Napoli, le pagelle Gazzetta: Meret, un muro da 7; Lasagna convince, 6,5

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Udinese-Napoli, le pagelle Gazzetta: Meret, un muro da 7; Lasagna convince, 6,5Il migliore dei bianconeri è De Paul, tra gli azzurri delude Raahmani,...
Continua a leggere

Fiorentina, Callejon: “Sarà molto strano tornare a Napoli da avversario. Lì è casa mia”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il giocatore della Fiorentina, Josè Maria Callejon, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni quest'oggi nel post-partita di Fiorentina-Cagliari ai microfoni di Sky Sport sui suoi anni...
Continua a leggere

Curiosità – Atalanta, piccola sosta per celebrare la vittoria di Benevento: caffè e dolciumi per tutti! Ecco il luogo della “festa”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Secondo quanto riferito dal portale Vnews (con tanto di foto allegata), l'Atalanta, reduce dalla brillante vittoria di Benevento, dopo aver lasciato il capoluogo sannita,...
Continua a leggere

Juventus-Sassuolo, ore 20.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali della sfida tra Juventus e Sassuolo, diciassettesima giornata di Serie A continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli