Juventus-Ferencvaros: orario, dove vederla in diretta TV, streaming LIVE e probabili formazioni

Le informazioni sul match di Champions League tra Ferencvaros e Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Koulibaly disastroso, male tutta la difesa. Il problema (per ora) più serio è Fabian Ruiz

Redazione web - 0
Brutta prestazione del Napoli che è stato sconfitto in casa per 1-3 dal Milan di Stefano Pioli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Inter, pazza rimonta contro il Torino: Bergomi e Piccinini critici con la squadra di Antonio Conte

Redazione web - 0
Beppe Bergomi e Sandro Piccinini dicono la loro sull'ultimo successo dell'Inter contro il Torino. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan in ansia per le condizioni di Ibrahimovic e Saelemaekers: cosa filtra sui due infortuni

Redazione web - 0
Il punto sui due giocatori del Milan usciti acciaccati dalla sfida del San Paolo contro il Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Tor di Valle, stadio in bilico e il «lodo» Morassut: «Olimpico alla Roma, Flaminio alla Lazio»

Redazione web - 0
Per il sottosegretario Pd all'Ambiente a Tor Vergata potrebbe sorgere invece un polo dell'atletica. La "terza via» all'insegna della rigenerazione urbana, come alternativa al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid & smartworking, i quartieri nuova linfa di Roma con la fine dell’ufficio in centro

Redazione web - 0
Gli spazi al centro, liberi dagli uffici, dovranno essere ristrutturati per offrire nuove funzioni e per questo, almeno per cinque anni, dovrà essere libera...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vigevano, il ristorante che non c’è: cucina in centro e pasti a domicilio

Redazione web - 0
"Eat Fit» è il nome del locale "virtuale», una startup ideata da due giovani imprenditori: "Aperti da un mese, proponiamo solo cibi sani e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Bara in omaggio», la pubblicità choc a Milano con la «promozione Covid»

Redazione web - 0
Tra lo sconcerto dei passanti, in città spuntano i cartelli di un'agenzia di pompe funebri. C'è l'immagine di un guantone da boxe che dà...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tor di Valle, stadio in bilico e il «lodo» Morassut: «Olimpico alla Roma, Flaminio alla Lazio»

Redazione web - 0
Per il sottosegretario Pd all'Ambiente a Tor Vergata potrebbe sorgere invece un polo dell'atletica. La "terza via» all'insegna della rigenerazione urbana, come alternativa al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid & smartworking, i quartieri nuova linfa di Roma con la fine dell’ufficio in centro

Redazione web - 0
Gli spazi al centro, liberi dagli uffici, dovranno essere ristrutturati per offrire nuove funzioni e per questo, almeno per cinque anni, dovrà essere libera...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vigevano, il ristorante che non c’è: cucina in centro e pasti a domicilio

Redazione web - 0
"Eat Fit» è il nome del locale "virtuale», una startup ideata da due giovani imprenditori: "Aperti da un mese, proponiamo solo cibi sani e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Bara in omaggio», la pubblicità choc a Milano con la «promozione Covid»

Redazione web - 0
Tra lo sconcerto dei passanti, in città spuntano i cartelli di un'agenzia di pompe funebri. C'è l'immagine di un guantone da boxe che dà...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Koulibaly disastroso, male tutta la difesa. Il problema (per ora) più serio è Fabian Ruiz

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Brutta prestazione del Napoli che è stato sconfitto in casa per 1-3 dal Milan di Stefano Pioli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Inter, pazza rimonta contro il Torino: Bergomi e Piccinini critici con la squadra di Antonio Conte

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Beppe Bergomi e Sandro Piccinini dicono la loro sull'ultimo successo dell'Inter contro il Torino. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milan in ansia per le condizioni di Ibrahimovic e Saelemaekers: cosa filtra sui due infortuni

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il punto sui due giocatori del Milan usciti acciaccati dalla sfida del San Paolo contro il Napoli. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Serie A 2020/21, la Top 11 combinata dei migliori giocatori dell’8ª giornata

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La top 11 dei migliori calciatori della giornata numero otto del campionato italiano di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli