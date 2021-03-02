Juventus, Paratici: “Questa linea darà i suoi frutti. Pirlo? Ama la pressione. Siamo convinti del mercato”

Le parole di Fabio Paratici a margine della sfida tra Juventus e Spezia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Grassani: “Sono pronto a difendere il Torino. Nuovo rinvio di Juve-Napoli? De Laurentiis non mi ha detto nulla”

Redazione web - 0
Nel corso di Radio Goal, trasmissione in onda su Kiss Kiss Napoli, l'avvocato Mattia Grassani, legale del club partenopeo, ha parlato del caso Lazio-Torino,...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus-Spezia 3-0, le pagelle dei bianconeri: Bernardeschi e Morata cambiano la sfida. Bene anche Chiesa

Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle e le ultimissime notizie su Juventus-Spezia, partita della 25esima giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Pirlo azzecca i cambi e la Juve batte lo Spezia 3-0 con Morata, Chiesa e CR7. Ma che sofferenza per un’ora

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca e le ultimissime notizie su Juventus-Spezia, partita della 25esima giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Tra Maga e Gop, Trump punta al ribaltone nel midterm

Redazione web - 0
AGI – (di Rita Lofano) – Allacciate le cinture per Donald Trump 2.0. Tra MAGA rally e il Grand Old Party (in crisi d'identità),...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, Lombardia verso la zona arancione: nuovi focolai e Rt in salita

Redazione web - 0
Dovranno chiudere bar e ristoranti. A Milano città l'Rt ha raggiunto quota 1,19, in continua costante crescita da diversi giorni. E l'incidenza dei casi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, preso il rapinatore che ferì la commessa di Yamamay in piazza Cordusio

Redazione web - 0
Il 46enne pregiudicato identificato dalle immagini delle telecamere e dalle tracce di sangue. Le due dipendenti lo avevano affrontato: lui ne aveva accoltellata una,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Incendio su un bus Atac in via Tuscolana: illesi i passeggeri

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto questa mattina intorno alle 7.30. Si tratta di un mezzo della linea 506, che a causa delle fiamme è andato totalmente distrutto....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tra Maga e Gop, Trump punta al ribaltone nel midterm

Redazione web - 0
AGI – (di Rita Lofano) – Allacciate le cinture per Donald Trump 2.0. Tra MAGA rally e il Grand Old Party (in crisi d'identità),...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, Lombardia verso la zona arancione: nuovi focolai e Rt in salita

Redazione web - 0
Dovranno chiudere bar e ristoranti. A Milano città l'Rt ha raggiunto quota 1,19, in continua costante crescita da diversi giorni. E l'incidenza dei casi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, preso il rapinatore che ferì la commessa di Yamamay in piazza Cordusio

Redazione web - 0
Il 46enne pregiudicato identificato dalle immagini delle telecamere e dalle tracce di sangue. Le due dipendenti lo avevano affrontato: lui ne aveva accoltellata una,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Incendio su un bus Atac in via Tuscolana: illesi i passeggeri

Redazione web - 0
È accaduto questa mattina intorno alle 7.30. Si tratta di un mezzo della linea 506, che a causa delle fiamme è andato totalmente distrutto....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Grassani: “Sono pronto a difendere il Torino. Nuovo rinvio di Juve-Napoli? De Laurentiis non mi ha detto nulla”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nel corso di Radio Goal, trasmissione in onda su Kiss Kiss Napoli, l'avvocato Mattia Grassani, legale del club partenopeo, ha parlato del caso Lazio-Torino,...
Continua a leggere

Juventus-Spezia 3-0, le pagelle dei bianconeri: Bernardeschi e Morata cambiano la sfida. Bene anche Chiesa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle e le ultimissime notizie su Juventus-Spezia, partita della 25esima giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Pirlo azzecca i cambi e la Juve batte lo Spezia 3-0 con Morata, Chiesa e CR7. Ma che sofferenza per un’ora

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca e le ultimissime notizie su Juventus-Spezia, partita della 25esima giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Francesco Modugno di Sky: “Gattuso non ha diretto l’allenamento” – la motivazione

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Francesco Modugno di Sky ha ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni su Gennaro Gattuso: “Gattuso non ha diretto l'allenamento per un attacco influenzale. La squadra è partita...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli