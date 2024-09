Khamenei trasferito in una località segreta dopo la morte di Nasrallah. Il leader iraniano: “Il suo sangue non sarà versato invano”

More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes. Well over 200,000 are displaced inside Lebanon.

Relief operations are underway, including by UNHCR, to help all those in need, in coordination with both governments. pic.twitter.com/Qcvdw79z8A

— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 28, 2024