La Fiorentina sfoltisce ancora: Duncan sempre più vicino al Cagliari

Siamo ai dettagli per la trattativa Duncan-Cagliari: oggi è attesa l’ufficialità continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Gattuso in conferenza: “Chiedo scusa per il linguaggio. Ce l’ho con qualche ex direttore che dice cattiverie su di me”

Redazione web - 0
Rino Gattuso ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa al termine di Napoli-Empoli. Il tecnico azzurro ha commentato la vittoria dei suoi contro la...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli Femminile, Martinez alla Roma CF: riparte il campionato Primavera

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli Femminile rende noto, attraverso un comunicato sul sito ufficiale, di aver trasferito alla Roma CF l'attaccante guatemalteca Ana Lucia Martinez. CLICCA QUI PER...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan, senti Pato: “Che nostalgia, sogno di tornare in rossonero! Che coppia con Ibra”

Redazione web - 0
Pato a 360° sul suo futuro: dal possibile ritorno al Milan, fino al rapporto con Ibra e la società rossonera continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Morte di Simone Mattarelli, il fratello: «Troppe lacune quella notte e il suo telefono è sparito, chiediamo verità»

Redazione web - 0
"Vogliamo sapere cos'è successo». Matteo Mattarelli è il fratello di Simone, il 28enne di Lentate sul Seveso trovato impiccato la mattina del 4 gennaio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In centro bivacchi e incuria. Esquilino, ex quartiere bello

Redazione web - 0
A quattro anni dalla denuncia del regista Paolo Sorrentino, la situazione è al limite della vivibilità,con sporcizia ovunque e bivacchi di sbandati di ogni...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, «Saracinesche alzate e luci accese»: la protesta di bar e ristoranti

Redazione web - 0
Domani le cene anti-divieti, tam tam sui social. Appello Confcommercio: rispettiamo le regole. La testimonianza: "È un gesto che nasce dalla rabbia» Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sequestrate 437 confezioni farmaci per la cura del Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
I Nas della Capitale hanno disposto il sequestro di 88 scatole, per un totale di 2.112 pillole, destinate alla comunità cinese per la cura...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Morte di Simone Mattarelli, il fratello: «Troppe lacune quella notte e il suo telefono è sparito, chiediamo verità»

Redazione web - 0
"Vogliamo sapere cos'è successo». Matteo Mattarelli è il fratello di Simone, il 28enne di Lentate sul Seveso trovato impiccato la mattina del 4 gennaio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In centro bivacchi e incuria. Esquilino, ex quartiere bello

Redazione web - 0
A quattro anni dalla denuncia del regista Paolo Sorrentino, la situazione è al limite della vivibilità,con sporcizia ovunque e bivacchi di sbandati di ogni...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, «Saracinesche alzate e luci accese»: la protesta di bar e ristoranti

Redazione web - 0
Domani le cene anti-divieti, tam tam sui social. Appello Confcommercio: rispettiamo le regole. La testimonianza: "È un gesto che nasce dalla rabbia» Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sequestrate 437 confezioni farmaci per la cura del Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
I Nas della Capitale hanno disposto il sequestro di 88 scatole, per un totale di 2.112 pillole, destinate alla comunità cinese per la cura...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Gattuso in conferenza: “Chiedo scusa per il linguaggio. Ce l’ho con qualche ex direttore che dice cattiverie su di me”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Rino Gattuso ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in conferenza stampa al termine di Napoli-Empoli. Il tecnico azzurro ha commentato la vittoria dei suoi contro la...
Continua a leggere

Napoli Femminile, Martinez alla Roma CF: riparte il campionato Primavera

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli Femminile rende noto, attraverso un comunicato sul sito ufficiale, di aver trasferito alla Roma CF l'attaccante guatemalteca Ana Lucia Martinez. CLICCA QUI PER...
Continua a leggere

Milan, senti Pato: “Che nostalgia, sogno di tornare in rossonero! Che coppia con Ibra”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Pato a 360° sul suo futuro: dal possibile ritorno al Milan, fino al rapporto con Ibra e la società rossonera continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Milan: Simakan ai dettagli, ma spunta il piano B per la difesa! In chiusura l’affare Meite

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Valutazioni in corso in casa Milan. Dopo il passaggio del turno di Coppa Italia, ai danni di un Torino mai domo, il club rossonero...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli