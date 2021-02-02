La Juve riscatta il ko in campionato e batte l’Inter: 1-2 a San Siro, decide Cristiano Ronaldo

La cronaca e le ultimissime notizie su Inter-Juventus di Coppa Italia, 2020/2021 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Chiariello: “Volevo solo provocare Gattuso: Rino stai sereno, puoi ancora cambiare la storia se…”

Redazione web - 0
In diretta a ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show', trasmissione in onda su Radio Punto Nuovo, è intervenuto Umberto Chiariello. Il noto giornalista ha parlato della...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

UFFICIALE | Juventus, la lista per la fase finale di Champions League

Redazione web - 0
La lista della Juventus per la fase finale di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Morte Maradona, nuovi audio inguaiano il dottor Luque

Redazione web - 0
Morte Maradona, nuovi audio inguaiano il dottor LuqueFonti interne alla magistratura parlano di nuove intercettazioni terrificanti del medico che lo seguiva nell'ultimo periodo. Il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Il Regno Unito piange la morte del Capitano Tom, l’eroe del lockdown

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il capitano Tom Moore, il veterano della II Guerra Mondiale che era divenuto un eroe nel Regno Unito durante il primo lockdown...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il vaccino russo Sputnik V è ritenuto “molto efficace”, sicuro oltre il 90%

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo gli annunci di Vladimir Putin, sono finalmente arrivati i dati: il vaccino russo Sputnik V è efficace al 91,6% contro le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, denuncia della Lav: «Botticelle in giro per il centro storico. Il Comune multi i vetturini»

Redazione web - 0
Le carrozze a cavallo, dal 23 gennaio, potrebbero circolare solo in tre parchi come stabilito dal regolamento comunale ma sabato ce n'erano diverse tra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cartello stradale sbagliato: il pittore Guttuso diventa l’allenatore Gattuso

Redazione web - 0
Via Renato Gattuso, il pittore espressionista siciliano noto per i suoi virtuosismi con il colore, "confuso» con l'allenatore del Napoli ed ex calciatore del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Regno Unito piange la morte del Capitano Tom, l’eroe del lockdown

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il capitano Tom Moore, il veterano della II Guerra Mondiale che era divenuto un eroe nel Regno Unito durante il primo lockdown...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il vaccino russo Sputnik V è ritenuto “molto efficace”, sicuro oltre il 90%

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo gli annunci di Vladimir Putin, sono finalmente arrivati i dati: il vaccino russo Sputnik V è efficace al 91,6% contro le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, denuncia della Lav: «Botticelle in giro per il centro storico. Il Comune multi i vetturini»

Redazione web - 0
Le carrozze a cavallo, dal 23 gennaio, potrebbero circolare solo in tre parchi come stabilito dal regolamento comunale ma sabato ce n'erano diverse tra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cartello stradale sbagliato: il pittore Guttuso diventa l’allenatore Gattuso

Redazione web - 0
Via Renato Gattuso, il pittore espressionista siciliano noto per i suoi virtuosismi con il colore, "confuso» con l'allenatore del Napoli ed ex calciatore del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Chiariello: “Volevo solo provocare Gattuso: Rino stai sereno, puoi ancora cambiare la storia se…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In diretta a ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show', trasmissione in onda su Radio Punto Nuovo, è intervenuto Umberto Chiariello. Il noto giornalista ha parlato della...
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE | Juventus, la lista per la fase finale di Champions League

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La lista della Juventus per la fase finale di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Morte Maradona, nuovi audio inguaiano il dottor Luque

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Morte Maradona, nuovi audio inguaiano il dottor LuqueFonti interne alla magistratura parlano di nuove intercettazioni terrificanti del medico che lo seguiva nell'ultimo periodo. Il...
Continua a leggere

Venerato: “Gattuso non ha mai pensato alle dimissioni. Vi dico la verità sul rinnovo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ciro Venerato, giornalista della RAI ed esperto di mercato, è intervenuto ai microfoni delle Bombe di Vlad per parlare della situazione in casa Napoli...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli