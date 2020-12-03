La leggenda di Pelé, il Re del calcio

Pelé, lo stile, la storia e l’avvento di una delle leggende del calcio mondiale. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Mertens sempre ispirato contro l’AZ Alkmaar: i precedenti in terra olandese

Redazione web - 0
Questa sera, alle ore 21, si disputerà AZ Alkmaar-Napoli, match valido per la penultima giornata del girone F di Europa League. Gli azzurri, già...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Europa League, il tallone d’Achille del Napoli sono i corner: la statistica

Redazione web - 0
In Europa League il Napoli tira tanto, tantissimo, ma concretizza davvero poco. Queste tante occasioni mal concretizzate e poco efficaci si manifestano anche sulle...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, dalla Spagna: “CR7 segna il gol numero 750 della carriera ma Morata non la prende bene…”

Redazione web - 0
In Spagna è scoppiato un giallo con protagonisti CR7 e Morata dopo la partita di Champions di ieri sera tra la Juve e la...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Immobiliare, giù i prezzi delle case, i romani sognano terrazze e giardini

Redazione web - 0
Compravendite diminuite del 19,3% in sei mesi. Il record dei ribassi a Roma Sud. Sista Carandini di Link Immobiliare: "Per acquistare è un ottimo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fiere: 32 aziende del territorio valdostano su ‘Artigiano in fiera live’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fiere: 32 aziende del territorio valdostano su ‘Artigiano in fiera live' proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, salva una donna dallo stupro e viene massacrato di botte

Redazione web - 0
Un marocchino di 30 anni è ricoverato in osservazione in ospedale dopo essere stato preso a calci in testa da un 45enne che voleva...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Sky apre la sua rete di negozi in Italia 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sky apre la sua rete di negozi in Italia proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Immobiliare, giù i prezzi delle case, i romani sognano terrazze e giardini

Redazione web - 0
Compravendite diminuite del 19,3% in sei mesi. Il record dei ribassi a Roma Sud. Sista Carandini di Link Immobiliare: "Per acquistare è un ottimo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fiere: 32 aziende del territorio valdostano su ‘Artigiano in fiera live’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fiere: 32 aziende del territorio valdostano su ‘Artigiano in fiera live' proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, salva una donna dallo stupro e viene massacrato di botte

Redazione web - 0
Un marocchino di 30 anni è ricoverato in osservazione in ospedale dopo essere stato preso a calci in testa da un 45enne che voleva...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Sky apre la sua rete di negozi in Italia 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sky apre la sua rete di negozi in Italia proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Mertens sempre ispirato contro l’AZ Alkmaar: i precedenti in terra olandese

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Questa sera, alle ore 21, si disputerà AZ Alkmaar-Napoli, match valido per la penultima giornata del girone F di Europa League. Gli azzurri, già...
Continua a leggere

Europa League, il tallone d’Achille del Napoli sono i corner: la statistica

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In Europa League il Napoli tira tanto, tantissimo, ma concretizza davvero poco. Queste tante occasioni mal concretizzate e poco efficaci si manifestano anche sulle...
Continua a leggere

Juve, dalla Spagna: “CR7 segna il gol numero 750 della carriera ma Morata non la prende bene…”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
In Spagna è scoppiato un giallo con protagonisti CR7 e Morata dopo la partita di Champions di ieri sera tra la Juve e la...
Continua a leggere

Olivier Giroud: lo “charm striker” che fa impazzire le squadre italiane

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Pochi giorni fa voci di mercato volevano il talento francese nel mirino dell'Iter e della Juventus in vista del prossimo calcio mercato ormai alle...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli