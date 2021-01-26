La Premier di 90min | Una doppietta di Soucek e un gol di Dawson regalano il quarto posto al West Ham

Il racconto da Selhurst Park della sfida tra Crystal Palace e West Ham continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UEFA Youth League 2020/21 al via: il regolamento del sorteggio, le squadre partecipanti

Redazione web - 0
Tutto quello che c'è da sapere in vista del sorteggio della UEFA Youth League 2020/21 in programma domani. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Gattuso, Agostinelli lo rimprovera così: “Il Napoli non reagisce alle difficoltà”

Redazione web - 0
Non tardano ad arrivare le critiche a Gennaro Gattuso dopo la sconfitta di domenica contro il Verona. Un Napoli spento, senza idee, che soccombe...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

La Juventus sorride: anche Alex Sandro negativo al Covid-19, torna a disposizione di Pirlo

Redazione web - 0
Andrea Pirlo ritrova un titolare in vista della sfida di Coppa Italia. Negativo al Covid-19. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Regione Lombardia, Usuelli in ginocchio: il mio, un gesto di disobbedienza civile per la verità

Redazione web - 0
Michele Usuelli, il consigliere di +Europa, che si è inginocchiato davanti ai banchi della giunta e ha chiesto che vengano resi pubblici tutti i...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bild rivela uno sfogo di Merkel sulla pandemia: “Sarà una catastrofe, bisogna bloccare i viaggi”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Questa cosa si chiama catastrofe naturale”: è quello che, secondo la Bild, avrebbe detto Angela Merkel in una riunione ‘segreta' dei...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 1.230 nuovi casi e 77 decessi. A Milano città +169 contagi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di martedì 26 gennaio 2021 fornito dalla Regione. Calano i ricoveri in terapia intensiva: 392 (-15). Salgono invece i ricoveri nei normali...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Regione Lombardia, Usuelli in ginocchio: il mio, un gesto di disobbedienza civile per la verità

Redazione web - 0
Michele Usuelli, il consigliere di +Europa, che si è inginocchiato davanti ai banchi della giunta e ha chiesto che vengano resi pubblici tutti i...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bild rivela uno sfogo di Merkel sulla pandemia: “Sarà una catastrofe, bisogna bloccare i viaggi”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Questa cosa si chiama catastrofe naturale”: è quello che, secondo la Bild, avrebbe detto Angela Merkel in una riunione ‘segreta' dei...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, in Lombardia 1.230 nuovi casi e 77 decessi. A Milano città +169 contagi

Redazione web - 0
Il report di martedì 26 gennaio 2021 fornito dalla Regione. Calano i ricoveri in terapia intensiva: 392 (-15). Salgono invece i ricoveri nei normali...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UEFA Youth League 2020/21 al via: il regolamento del sorteggio, le squadre partecipanti

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Tutto quello che c'è da sapere in vista del sorteggio della UEFA Youth League 2020/21 in programma domani. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Gattuso, Agostinelli lo rimprovera così: “Il Napoli non reagisce alle difficoltà”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Non tardano ad arrivare le critiche a Gennaro Gattuso dopo la sconfitta di domenica contro il Verona. Un Napoli spento, senza idee, che soccombe...
Continua a leggere

La Juventus sorride: anche Alex Sandro negativo al Covid-19, torna a disposizione di Pirlo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Andrea Pirlo ritrova un titolare in vista della sfida di Coppa Italia. Negativo al Covid-19. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Arrivano conferme dalla Francia: il Napoli fa sul serio per un talento del Marsiglia

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Stando a quanto si legge sui prinicpali quotidiani sportivi (l'indiscrezione era stata lanciata a fine dicembre dal Corriere dello Sport, ndr), il Napoli è...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli