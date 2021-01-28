La top 11 del Fantacalcio dopo il girone d’andata di Serie A

La squadra ideale per il Fantacalcio al termine del girone d’andata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

De Laurentiis dà fiducia a Gattuso. Alvino rivela: “Grande mossa strategica del presidente!”

Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera il presidente De Laurentiis, con un comunicato apparso sui canali social del club, ha di fatto confermato Gennaro Gattuso alla guida del...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, ufficiale un doppio affare con il Marsiglia: plusvalenza da 8 milioni

Redazione web - 0
Con una doppia operazione (una in entrata e una in uscita) minore, la Juve ha generato una grossa plusvalenza. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli-Spezia, dove vedere la gara: orario, canale tv e live streaming

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli scenderà in campo contro lo Spezia di Vincenzo Italiano – per la seconda volta in questo gennaio – per rifarsi dalle due...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Germania: “Il vaccino  Astrazeneca solo sotto i 65 anni”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La commissione tedesca sui vaccini (Stiko) ha raccomandato l'utilizzo del farmaco di Astrazeneca solo per la fascia d'età compresa tra i 18...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Ue conferma tre regioni italiane in rosso scuro

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto ed Emilia Romagna le tre regioni italiane inserite in zona rosso scuro per il rischio Covid stilata dall'Ecdc,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cinisello Balsamo, incendiò la casa del vicino invalido per spaventarlo: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
Il 57enne pregiudicato da tempo sfruttava la disabilità psichica del dirimpettaio per estorcergli la pensione, ma voleva ancora più soldi e ideò l'attacco intimidatorio,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Villa Ada, 435mila euro per la riforestazione del parco

Redazione web - 0
Il progetto riguarda tre diverse aree: Monte Antenne, la sughereta e il declivio verso il lago superiore (alle pendici del colle Cavalle Madri). Verranno...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Germania: “Il vaccino  Astrazeneca solo sotto i 65 anni”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La commissione tedesca sui vaccini (Stiko) ha raccomandato l'utilizzo del farmaco di Astrazeneca solo per la fascia d'età compresa tra i 18...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Ue conferma tre regioni italiane in rosso scuro

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto ed Emilia Romagna le tre regioni italiane inserite in zona rosso scuro per il rischio Covid stilata dall'Ecdc,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cinisello Balsamo, incendiò la casa del vicino invalido per spaventarlo: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
Il 57enne pregiudicato da tempo sfruttava la disabilità psichica del dirimpettaio per estorcergli la pensione, ma voleva ancora più soldi e ideò l'attacco intimidatorio,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Villa Ada, 435mila euro per la riforestazione del parco

Redazione web - 0
Il progetto riguarda tre diverse aree: Monte Antenne, la sughereta e il declivio verso il lago superiore (alle pendici del colle Cavalle Madri). Verranno...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

De Laurentiis dà fiducia a Gattuso. Alvino rivela: “Grande mossa strategica del presidente!”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera il presidente De Laurentiis, con un comunicato apparso sui canali social del club, ha di fatto confermato Gennaro Gattuso alla guida del...
Continua a leggere

Juve, ufficiale un doppio affare con il Marsiglia: plusvalenza da 8 milioni

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Con una doppia operazione (una in entrata e una in uscita) minore, la Juve ha generato una grossa plusvalenza. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Napoli-Spezia, dove vedere la gara: orario, canale tv e live streaming

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli scenderà in campo contro lo Spezia di Vincenzo Italiano – per la seconda volta in questo gennaio – per rifarsi dalle due...
Continua a leggere

Decisione di De Laurentiis su Gattuso, Alvino puntualizza: “E’ stato un atto dovuto”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ieri sera il presidente De Laurentiis, con un comunicato apparso sui canali social del club, ha di fatto confermato il tecnico calabrese alla...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli