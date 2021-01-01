L’allenatore dell’anno (2020) della Serie A

Stefano Pioli conquista la panchina dell’anno secondo 90min. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Spezia, riscontrate due positività al COVID-19: mercoledì ci sarà la sfida al Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Lo Spezia, come comunica la società sui propri canali ufficiali, ha riscontrato due positività di due calciatori al COVID-19 agli ultimi test effettuati. Si...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Quando inizia e finisce ufficialmente la sessione di mercato di gennaio 2021?

Redazione web - 0
Scopriamo le date di inizio e fine della sessione invernale del calciomercato 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milik, spunta un’offerta del Marsiglia. Il Napoli abbassa le pretese, si può chiudere: le ultime

Redazione web - 0
Arkadiusz Milik non è più nei piani del Napoli da un bel po' di tempo. Il polacco potrebbe già liberarsi a parametro zero accordandosi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Si chiama Alessio il primo milanese dell’anno: è nato un minuto dopo la mezzanotte

Redazione web - 0
Il piccolo è venuto alla luce alla clinica Mangiagalli e pesa tre chili e 565 grammi. La notizia diffusa via social dal Policlinico di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, casi ancora in aumento (1.913). Roma sale a 800

Redazione web - 0
D'Amato: "La crescita dei positivi deve indurre alla massima prudenza» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, casi ancora in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Terminillo: via libera all’ampliamento del comprensorio sciistico

Redazione web - 0
parere positivo sulla valutazione di incidenza ambientale. Di Berardino: "Progetto che sintetizza le esigenze di sviluppo turistico nel pieno rispetto del territorio e delle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Allarme di BionTech: “Autorizzare altri vaccini o avremo problemi di distribuzione”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La BioNTech, zienda tedesca partner di Pfizer nel primo immunizzante validato dall'Ue avverte che senza un rapido via libera ad altri farmaci...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Si chiama Alessio il primo milanese dell’anno: è nato un minuto dopo la mezzanotte

Redazione web - 0
Il piccolo è venuto alla luce alla clinica Mangiagalli e pesa tre chili e 565 grammi. La notizia diffusa via social dal Policlinico di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, casi ancora in aumento (1.913). Roma sale a 800

Redazione web - 0
D'Amato: "La crescita dei positivi deve indurre alla massima prudenza» Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, casi ancora in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, Terminillo: via libera all’ampliamento del comprensorio sciistico

Redazione web - 0
parere positivo sulla valutazione di incidenza ambientale. Di Berardino: "Progetto che sintetizza le esigenze di sviluppo turistico nel pieno rispetto del territorio e delle...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Allarme di BionTech: “Autorizzare altri vaccini o avremo problemi di distribuzione”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La BioNTech, zienda tedesca partner di Pfizer nel primo immunizzante validato dall'Ue avverte che senza un rapido via libera ad altri farmaci...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Spezia, riscontrate due positività al COVID-19: mercoledì ci sarà la sfida al Napoli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lo Spezia, come comunica la società sui propri canali ufficiali, ha riscontrato due positività di due calciatori al COVID-19 agli ultimi test effettuati. Si...
Continua a leggere

Quando inizia e finisce ufficialmente la sessione di mercato di gennaio 2021?

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Scopriamo le date di inizio e fine della sessione invernale del calciomercato 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milik, spunta un’offerta del Marsiglia. Il Napoli abbassa le pretese, si può chiudere: le ultime

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Arkadiusz Milik non è più nei piani del Napoli da un bel po' di tempo. Il polacco potrebbe già liberarsi a parametro zero accordandosi...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, primo allenamento del 2021. Lavoro personalizzato per Koulibaly: il report

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli viene da un momento difficile in Serie A. Un punto nelle ultime tre partite: dopo infatti le due sconfitte subite a Roma...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli