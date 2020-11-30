Lamborghini Aventador, un futuro tutto ibrido

Reggiani: potremmo continuare ad avere un V12 accoppiato ad un motore ibrido …

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Nei rally con l’auto elettrica: la Opel Corsa scalda i muscoli

Redazione web - 0
Completati tre giorni di test presso il Pferdsfeld Test Center. Le auto da 100 kW (136 cv) hanno percorso un totale di 1.500...
Continua a leggere
Motori

L’auto volante anti-ingorgo decolla in Germania

Redazione web - 0
Un pò drone e un pò elicottero, sarà anche elettrico fuel cell: si chiama Fraundorfer Tensor 600X. Realizzato da due aziende tedesche che...
Continua a leggere
Motori

A Roma il primo autobus ibrido

Redazione web - 0
Una flotta di 100 mezzi per l'Atac. I test del prototipo e poi dall'estate il via alla circolazione continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Il premier Conte indagato per peculato per la scorta alla compagna Olivia Paladino

Redazione web - 0
Il fascicolo aperto dalla procura di Roma (il pm Carlo Villani e l'aggiunto Paolo Ielo) è sto già trasmesso per competenza al tribunale dei...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Norbert, il senzatetto che vive sotto la pensilina del bus e prega tutto il giorno

Redazione web - 0
L'anziano originario dello Sri Lanka ha trovato riparo a una fermata del bus di via Cassia. Trascorre molte ore con il rosario tra le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, nasce un’unità di strada contro la prostituzione maschile minorile

Redazione web - 0
Il progetto "Rest» nasce dalla sinergia tra Roma Capitale, Intersos e Digivis ed è sostenuto da un finanziamento dell'Unione europea di 345mila euro nell'arco...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Moderna chiede l’autorizzazione per il proprio vaccino, il titolo vola in Borsa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'azienda americana Moderna depositerà oggi la domanda di autorizzazione per il suo vaccino contro il Covid19 negli Stati Uniti e in Europa,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il premier Conte indagato per peculato per la scorta alla compagna Olivia Paladino

Redazione web - 0
Il fascicolo aperto dalla procura di Roma (il pm Carlo Villani e l'aggiunto Paolo Ielo) è sto già trasmesso per competenza al tribunale dei...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Norbert, il senzatetto che vive sotto la pensilina del bus e prega tutto il giorno

Redazione web - 0
L'anziano originario dello Sri Lanka ha trovato riparo a una fermata del bus di via Cassia. Trascorre molte ore con il rosario tra le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, nasce un’unità di strada contro la prostituzione maschile minorile

Redazione web - 0
Il progetto "Rest» nasce dalla sinergia tra Roma Capitale, Intersos e Digivis ed è sostenuto da un finanziamento dell'Unione europea di 345mila euro nell'arco...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Moderna chiede l’autorizzazione per il proprio vaccino, il titolo vola in Borsa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'azienda americana Moderna depositerà oggi la domanda di autorizzazione per il suo vaccino contro il Covid19 negli Stati Uniti e in Europa,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Nei rally con l’auto elettrica: la Opel Corsa scalda i muscoli

Motori Redazione web - 0
Completati tre giorni di test presso il Pferdsfeld Test Center. Le auto da 100 kW (136 cv) hanno percorso un totale di 1.500...
Continua a leggere

L’auto volante anti-ingorgo decolla in Germania

Motori Redazione web - 0
Un pò drone e un pò elicottero, sarà anche elettrico fuel cell: si chiama Fraundorfer Tensor 600X. Realizzato da due aziende tedesche che...
Continua a leggere

A Roma il primo autobus ibrido

Motori Redazione web - 0
Una flotta di 100 mezzi per l'Atac. I test del prototipo e poi dall'estate il via alla circolazione continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

In Europa il boom delle “democratiche” ibride leggere

Motori Redazione web - 0
Secondo i dati Jato Dynamics, le "mild hybrid" ad ottobre sono cresciute del 427 per cento. La Panda nelle top 5. Tra le...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli