Lazio e Inter non si fanno male, all’Olimpico finisce 1-1

La cronaca della sfida clou della 3ª giornata di Serie A tra Lazio e Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Serie A, Milan – Spezia ore 18.00: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Milan - Spezia, gara valida per la 3ª giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Del Genio: “Bakayoko colpo incredibile, il Napoli adesso ha una squadra fortissima”

Redazione web - 0
Paolo Del Genio, giornalista di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, ha parlato del calciomercato del Napoli e di come la rosa di Gattuso migliora dopo...
Calcio

Ora è ufficiale: Dalot è un nuovo giocatore del Milan, il comunicato

Redazione web - 0
Il Milan ha ufficializzato l'acquisto di Dalot, terzino destro arrivato in prestito secco dal Manchester United. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
