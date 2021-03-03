Le formazioni ufficiali dei match della 25ª giornata di Serie A

Le scelte dei tecnici per i match della 25ª giornata di Serie A (ore 20.45) continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Sassuolo-Napoli 2-3: realizza Insigne dal dischetto

Redazione web - 0
Napoli in vantaggio in casa del Sassuolo per effetto della rete di Insigne su calcio di rigore all'89'. Sassuolo-Napoli 2-3: realiazza Insigne dal dischetto Napoli in...
Calcio

Sassuolo-Napoli, le pagelle: Hysaj e Maksimovic da T.S.O.! Ci vorrebbero 11 Zielinski in campo

Redazione web - 0
Sassuolo-Napoli, le pagelle dei partenopei Il Napoli pareggia per 3-3 col Sassuolo: una rimonta di grinta e carattere per gli uomini di Gattuso che però...
Calcio

Sassuolo-Napoli 2-2, pareggia Di Lorenzo su un lampo di Insigne – VIDEO

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli pareggia a Reggio Emilia contro il Sassuolo con una rete di Di Lorenzo su un grandissimo assist di Insigne che va via...
