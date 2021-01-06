Le probabili formazioni della 16ª giornata di Serie A

Il programma completo delle probabili formazioni della 16ª giornata di Serie A. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Inter e Napoli, i “casi” Lukaku e Osimhen. Non sempre vince chi spende di più

Redazione web
Non sempre vince chi spende di più. I "casi" Victor Osimhen e Romelu Lukaku sono emblematici. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Milan-Juventus decisiva solo in un caso. Inter, via gli scontenti per puntare allo Scudetto

Redazione web
Milan-Juventus potrebbe essere decisiva in chiave Scudetto. Il Napoli non sembra pronto per il titolo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

La Rassegna Stampa dei giornali sportivi italiani di mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021

Redazione web
La Rassegna Stampa di 90min: le prime pagine dei giornali sportivi del 6 gennaio 2021. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Scuola, terza ondata e influenza: incubo quarantene collettive sulla ripresa delle lezioni

Redazione web
Rischio confusione dei sintomi nei licei. Qualcuno non sa nemmeno se dovrà rimettere in carica il tablet o potrà rivedere i compagni dietro la...
Napoli

Rimpasto in Regione Lombardia, Gallera in uscita: Letizia Moratti candidata alla guida della Sanità

Redazione web
Le condizioni poste dall'ex sindaco di Milano ed ex presidente Rai e i nuovi equilibri in giunta. Salvini: "Ora squadra d'eccellenza» Continua a...
Napoli

Hong Kong: record di arresti, in manette un avvocato americano

Redazione web
AGI – La Cina stringe la morsa su Hong Kong con l'arresto di una cinquantina esponenti dell'opposizione, in quella che è la più vasta...
Napoli

Bar, ristoranti, alberghi, B&B:quella Roma finita in ginocchio

Redazione web
I soli hotel hanno perso 2,5 miliardi in sei mesi. E i locali hanno incassato 14 milioni in meno al giorno. Ma la fine...
Napoli

Scuola, terza ondata e influenza: incubo quarantene collettive sulla ripresa delle lezioni

Redazione web
Rischio confusione dei sintomi nei licei. Qualcuno non sa nemmeno se dovrà rimettere in carica il tablet o potrà rivedere i compagni dietro la...
Napoli

Rimpasto in Regione Lombardia, Gallera in uscita: Letizia Moratti candidata alla guida della Sanità

Redazione web
Le condizioni poste dall'ex sindaco di Milano ed ex presidente Rai e i nuovi equilibri in giunta. Salvini: "Ora squadra d'eccellenza» Continua a...
Napoli

Hong Kong: record di arresti, in manette un avvocato americano

Redazione web
AGI – La Cina stringe la morsa su Hong Kong con l'arresto di una cinquantina esponenti dell'opposizione, in quella che è la più vasta...
Napoli

Bar, ristoranti, alberghi, B&B:quella Roma finita in ginocchio

Redazione web
I soli hotel hanno perso 2,5 miliardi in sei mesi. E i locali hanno incassato 14 milioni in meno al giorno. Ma la fine...
Mangia: “Napoli a due facce con Torino e Cagliari. Osimhen? Ha potenzialità…”

Calcio Redazione web
Nel corso di Radio Goal, in onda su Radio Kiss Kiss, è intervenuto Devis Mangia, ex tecnico dello Spezia tra le altre, ed ha...
