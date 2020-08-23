Lo studio: “Dal 1994 scomparse circa 28mila miliardi di tonnellate di ghiaccio”  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Lo studio: “Dal 1994 scomparse circa 28mila miliardi di tonnellate di ghiaccio” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Tlc, fonti Mef: per Gualtieri società separata della rete da parte di Tim opportuna 

Redazione web - 0
“Rete a banda larga indipendente con controllo condiviso, assicurare forte ruolo pubblico in società banda larga” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fisco, in ultimi 20 anni tasse aumentate di 166 miliardi  

Redazione web - 0
I dati della Cgia: all'erario sono andati 145,7 miliardi, mentre agli enti locali e territoriali i restanti 20,3 miliardi Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Vacanze finite per 3 italiani su 4 

Redazione web - 0
Bollino rosso sulle strade Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Vacanze finite per 3 italiani su 4 proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Il video di Lukashenko armato di Kalashnikov

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il presidente bielorusso, Alexander Lukashenko, è apparso in un video, con indosso un giubbotto antiproiettile e un fucile d'assalto Kalashnikov in mano,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa 2020, al via la convention repubblicana. Trump onnipresente

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Donald Trump sarà il protagonista assoluto della convention repubblicana che prenderà il via domani alle 20.30 (le 2.30 in Italia) a Charlotte,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Tlc, fonti Mef: per Gualtieri società separata della rete da parte di Tim opportuna 

Redazione web - 0
“Rete a banda larga indipendente con controllo condiviso, assicurare forte ruolo pubblico in società banda larga” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Idroscalo, pienone dopo il blitz dei carabinieri. La piscina chiusa riapre mercoledì

Redazione web - 0
Il gestore annuncia ricorso contro le sanzioni dell'Arma per violazione delle norme anti Covid. I bagnanti hanno preso d'assalto nel fine settimana le spiagge...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il video di Lukashenko armato di Kalashnikov

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il presidente bielorusso, Alexander Lukashenko, è apparso in un video, con indosso un giubbotto antiproiettile e un fucile d'assalto Kalashnikov in mano,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Usa 2020, al via la convention repubblicana. Trump onnipresente

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Donald Trump sarà il protagonista assoluto della convention repubblicana che prenderà il via domani alle 20.30 (le 2.30 in Italia) a Charlotte,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Tlc, fonti Mef: per Gualtieri società separata della rete da parte di Tim opportuna 

Redazione web - 0
“Rete a banda larga indipendente con controllo condiviso, assicurare forte ruolo pubblico in società banda larga” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Idroscalo, pienone dopo il blitz dei carabinieri. La piscina chiusa riapre mercoledì

Redazione web - 0
Il gestore annuncia ricorso contro le sanzioni dell'Arma per violazione delle norme anti Covid. I bagnanti hanno preso d'assalto nel fine settimana le spiagge...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Tlc, fonti Mef: per Gualtieri società separata della rete da parte di Tim opportuna 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
“Rete a banda larga indipendente con controllo condiviso, assicurare forte ruolo pubblico in società banda larga” Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Fisco, in ultimi 20 anni tasse aumentate di 166 miliardi  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
I dati della Cgia: all'erario sono andati 145,7 miliardi, mentre agli enti locali e territoriali i restanti 20,3 miliardi Continua a...
Continua a leggere

Vacanze finite per 3 italiani su 4 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Bollino rosso sulle strade Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Vacanze finite per 3 italiani su 4 proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Cassa integrazione, le novità da settembre 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cassa integrazione, le novità da settembre proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli