Lobotka al Napoli: il blitz e le cifre dell’affare

Giuntoli aspetta il via libera per volare in Spagna a trattare con il Celta Vigo: c’è lo sconto sulla clausola

Calcio

La Rassegna Stampa dei principali quotidiani sportivi italiani di oggi, sabato 28 dicembre 2019

Redazione web
Campionato fermo per le festività natalizie e di fine anno, ma il tutto viene ravvivato dal calciomercato. Il ​Milan ieri ha annunciato il ritorno...
Calcio

La Champions League arricchisce il Napoli: incassati già oltre 65 mln! Battere il Barcellona vale oro

Redazione web
Per il prosieguo della stagione, il Napoli dovrà concentrarsi sulla risalita in campionato. Tuttavia, se si vuole dare uno sguardo al futuro, non si...
Calcio

D’Agostino: “Torreira ottimo acquisto per il suo dinamismo, ma al Napoli servirebbe un centrocampista più strutturato”

Redazione web
Gaetano D'Agostino, ex centrocampista, si è soffermato sul mercato del Napoli ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Le parole di D'Agostino sul mercato del...
Napoli

Principio di Incendio al Mann, nessun danno. Paura in via Salvator Rosa

Redazione web
È accaduto venerdì sera alle 23, negli spazi esterni del Braccio Nuovo Giulierini: "Materiale infiammabile caduto da edifici limitrofi" continua a leggere sul...
Napoli

Napoli, l’assalto dei turisti mette sotto stress la metropolitana: 120mila viaggiatori

Redazione web
Stazione Toledo presa d'assalto, migliaia di passeggeri hanno usato la Linea 1: il 20 per cento in più di un giorno di alta...
Napoli

Liberiano trovato morto con ferite al capo, fermato 22enne

Redazione web
L'immigrato ucciso durante una lite per un telefonino malfunzionante continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Napoli

Pietrelcina, operai ex Ilva e Whirlpool inaugurano presepe

Redazione web
I lavoratori: " "Se San Pio esaudirà desiderio lavoro verremo in pellegrinaggio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Insigne a cena con Immobile ed Inzaghi a Dubai

Redazione web
Lorenzo Insigne insieme a Ciro Immobile e a Simone Inzaghi, con le rispettive mogli, a cena da Nusr Et, un famoso ristorante turco di...
