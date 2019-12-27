Lobotka e Danilo Pereira: ecco i costi per il Napoli

Due centrocampisti avanzano sulla lista di Giuntoli: a Gattuso serve un regista a gennaio

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Giuffredi: “Con Gattuso Veretout sarebbe andato al Napoli”

Redazione web - 0
L'agente del centrocampista francese della Roma: "Lo avrebbe già voluto al Milan, disse di prenderlo subito. Hysaj? Può dare una mano per raggiungere gli...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Fiorentina-Cutrone, segnali reciproci ma c’è un ostacolo: i Wolves sparano alto

Redazione web - 0
Il 2019 della ​Fiorentina si è chiuso con un cambio al timone. Dopo la sconfitta interna con la Roma, infatti, il club viola ha...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Ciciretti, l’agente: “Il Napoli a centrocampo e sugli esterni deve fare qualcosa”

Redazione web - 0
Vincenzo Pisacane, agente di Ciciretti e D'Ambrosio, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Sportiva. Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni. Ciciretti, l'agente: "Il Napoli a centrocampo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Detenuto tenta il suicidio a Poggioreale: salvato dagli agenti

Redazione web - 0
Lo rende noto il sindacato continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pimonte, successo dell’inaugurazione del presepe vivente

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caserta, bastonano e rapinano un uomo: fermati tre minori

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caserta, abusi su una 12enne: finisce ai domiciliari

Redazione web - 0
L'indagine è scattata dopo la denuncia della madre della vittima continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Giuffredi: “Con Gattuso Veretout sarebbe andato al Napoli”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'agente del centrocampista francese della Roma: "Lo avrebbe già voluto al Milan, disse di prenderlo subito. Hysaj? Può dare una mano per raggiungere gli...
Continua a leggere

Fiorentina-Cutrone, segnali reciproci ma c’è un ostacolo: i Wolves sparano alto

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il 2019 della ​Fiorentina si è chiuso con un cambio al timone. Dopo la sconfitta interna con la Roma, infatti, il club viola ha...
Continua a leggere

Ciciretti, l’agente: “Il Napoli a centrocampo e sugli esterni deve fare qualcosa”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Vincenzo Pisacane, agente di Ciciretti e D'Ambrosio, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Sportiva. Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni. Ciciretti, l'agente: "Il Napoli a centrocampo...
Continua a leggere

Milan, non solo Todibo: spunta l’ultima alternativa dalla Ligue 1

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​Wesley Fofana potrebbe essere l'alternativa principale per la difesa del ​Milan, il giovane difensore classe 2000 del Saint-Étienne ha finora collezionato 11 presenze tra...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli