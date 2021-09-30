Luiza Helena Trajano: “No transformation has taken place except through a determined civil society”

By Bianca Oliveira and João Marcelo

SAO PAULO – “I am sure that my responsibility to my country is increasing more and more, with social inequality, racial inequality and defense of democracy. That’s what I always try to do”, says Luiza Helena Trajano, the only Brazilian to appear in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, by the Times Magazine, in 2021.

Close to celebrating her 70 years, the businesswoman accumulates the position of chairman of the board of directors of Magazine Luiza, a national retail giant, with the position of president of the Women of Brazil Group (Grupo Mulheres do Brasil), a supra- party network with almost 100,000 women who defend women’s leadership in building a better country.

In an interview with the Dire Brasil news agency, Luiza spoke about the role of civil society, and especially companies, in the country’s development. “No transformation has taken place except through a determined civil society. In any country, the business community has a very strong role when it assumes being a protagonist, because it mobilizes, it has strength and it has management, it knows how to do things”.

This is what the United for the Vaccine Movement (Movimento Unidos pela Vacina) did, bringing together hundreds of companies, entities and NGOs with the purpose of making vaccination viable in the country. “At this moment, no one can sit idly by, they need to unite. What the United for the Vaccine Movement, led by the Women of Brazil Group, did was to summon society not to think about the past, not to make diagnoses, not to look for the guilty, but to seek alternatives”.

On the participation of foreign companies in building a better Brazil, Luiza Helena Trajano highlights the opportunities in partnership with Italy. “Foreign companies are very strong, especially Italy and France, where we have the fashion market, which is very important for Brazil. Tourism is also something that we want to encourage a lot, as it generates employment from the simplest class to the highest part of society. There are many things we can do in partnership with Italy”.

“WE ARE GOING TO POSITION OURSELVES MORE AND MORE POLITICALLY”

Between the beginning of the pandemic and the first half of 2021, Magazine Luiza made 18 acquisitions, including content portals, applications, startups in the financial and logistics areas, creating an ecosystem to offer its products to different audiences, regardless of which channel it has access to the portfolio offered by Magalu.

The 63% growth in the company’s sales during the pandemic drew the attention of the national and international market. In an interview with Dire Brasil, Luiza Helena Trajano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza explained the importance of digitalization for both business and country development.

“Digitization is not a software, it is a culture. If Brazil were digitized, it would save more, because we have 3% to 10% of bureaucracy costs that don’t go to anyone. Magazine Luiza was one of the few companies that was born physically and managed to transform itself into digital without losing physical points”. According to Luiza, the company has a clear mission: to give access to the many, which is a privilege for the few. And this is also the vision with which she works in front of other groups, such as the Women of Brazil (Mulheres do Brasil), which has almost 100,000 women.

“In all the interviews I’ve given so far, I’ve been very firm that I wouldn’t be a candidate, that I don’t know enough about public management to be a candidate. But the Women of Brazil Group is a political group, and we are going to position ourselves more and more politically”, says the businesswoman. About long-term projects, Luiza Helena Trajano highlights the appreciation of science and the Unified Health System (SUS); the challenge of securing 50% of women in party political positions; and the development of a 10-year Plan for Brazil in health, education, housing and employment savings, always with sustainability. “We have the project to work on health with science, to make the SUS play the role it needs to play because it is one of the most important health systems in the world. SUS needs digitization, greater governance and we are going to fight for that”.

LA MANAGER TRAJANO: “RIPARTIRE DALLE DONNE E DALLA SOCIETÀ CIVILE”

SAO PAULO – “Le mie responsabilità nei confronti di questo Paese stanno crescendo, a fronte delle disuguaglianze sociali e razziali e nell’ottica della difesa della democrazia. Il mio è un impegno costante”. A parlare con l’agenzia Dire è Luiza Helena Trajano, l’unica brasiliana tra le 100 personalità più influenti del mondo stilata dalla rivista Time. L’imprenditrice, prossima ai 70 anni, guida il consiglio di amministrazione di Magazine Luiza, “Magalu”, colosso nazionale della vendita al dettaglio. Oltre a quest’incarico c’è quello di presidentessa del Grupo Mulheres do Brasil, una rete apartitica che raduna quasi 100.000 donne in tutto il Paese con l’intento di promuovere la leadership femminile per la costruzione di un futuro migliore.

Con la Dire, Trajano discute del ruolo della società civile, e soprattutto delle imprese, per lo sviluppo nazionale. “Finora nessuna trasformazione è mai avvenuta se non attraverso una società civile determinata” sottolinea la manager. “In ogni Paese, la comunità imprenditoriale gioca un ruolo molto forte quando decide di essere protagonista, perché si mobilita, ha forza e ha management: insomma, sa fare le cose”.

Ne è l’esempio il Movimento uniti per il vaccino (Movimento Unidos pela Vacina), che ha riunito centinaia di aziende, enti e ong con lo scopo di promuovere in Brasile la campagna di immunizzazione contro il Covid-19. “In questo momento nessuno può stare a guardare, bisogna allearsi” evidenzia Trajano. “Quello che ha fatto il gruppo Unidos pela continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento