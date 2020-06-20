Malta, Abela calls for investigation into alleged corruption

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that he is disgusted by claims that 17 Black, the secret company set up Yorgen Fenech, accused as the mastermind behind the killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, made millions off the decison taken in 2015 by Enemalta to buy a wind farm in Montenegro. The Maltese Prime Minister called for an immediate thorough investigation after an investigation by Reuters and The Times of Malta revealed that Fenech secretly funnelled €4.6 million into his secret company registered in Dubai. Two secred companies which were set up in Panama for former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and former Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Schembri,

