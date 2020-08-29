An 86-year-old woman has died after testing positive for Covid-19, the eleventh victim of the pandemic in Malta. The Health Ministry said that the woman had tested positive for the coronavirus on 18 August, and that she had been in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital ever since. The Ministry appealed to the public to continue following the advice of the health authorities.

(ITALPRESS/MNA).

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, an 86-year-old woman has died after testing positive for Covid-19 proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento