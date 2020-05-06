Malta asked Pope Francis to host a family of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea to give a concrete example to other EU countries on how burden sharing should be.

The Maltese government’s request was made through a diplomatic message.

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said that the Holy See has the moral authority to discuss the issue of migration with EU political leaders and to find a political and humanitarian solution to this human suffering.

All Maltese ports are closed as a precautionary measure to combat the transmission of coronavirus and no migrants saved at sea can disembark in Malta.

