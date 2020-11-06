LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that a total lockdown is not in the government’s plans to combat COVID-19. Malta is experiencing an increase in daily deaths and in new cases related to coronavirus.

Malta has registered eight deaths since last Wednesday; five cases were confirmed on Thursday and another two early Friday morning. So far, a total of 73 deaths were confirmed while 1,929 cases are still active. The Maltese health authorities registered 6,764 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Local medical associations declared that further restrictive measures should be reintroduced to fight the increase in new positive cases.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, Covid-19 death toll continue to rise proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento