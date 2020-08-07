The second wave of Covid 19 has commenced in Malta. Only today, Malta has registered 49 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest number of positive patients confirmed in four months, since April, 7. The total number of active cases is now 311. So far, Malta has reported 995 cases of Covid-19, with 675 patients making a recovery. However, the pandemic has also claimed 9 lives.

Associations and unions representing the medical professions are expecting that such high and drastic number of Covid-19 cases to continue to be registered for a number of weeks. The numbers of Covid-19 cases had increased by over 150% in one day reaching a new record level of local cases.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta facing second wave of Covid-19 proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento