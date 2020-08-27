Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech accused as the mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2018, testified that Keith Schembri, the former Chief of Staff at the Office of the Maltese Prime Minister activated the Daphne murder plan. Fenech also told the Police that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat knew about all this.

The court today heard shocking testimony in the murder of Caruana Galizia. Accused Yorgen Fenech’s statements to the police cause a furore in court. Police Inspector Kurt Zahra said that Yorgen Fenech told the Police that it was Keith Schembri who told him to get the job done as soon as possible.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, Fenech “Former PM’s Chief of Staff wanted Caruana Galizia assassinated” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento