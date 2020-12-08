Malta, first anti-Covid vaccination will be given in January

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) Malta has published its strategy for anti-COVID vaccination. Addressing the Maltese Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Chris Fearne, announced that the first vaccinations will be given in January.
The first doses will be given to the health workers, residents at homes for the elderly, residents of mental care institutions and all elderly over 85 years of age.
In February, the vaccine will be available to all front-liners and elderly over 80 years of age.
The next phase will include patients with chronic diseases and elderly over the age of 75 years together with all child carers.

