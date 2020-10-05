Malta, former PM Muscat resigns from Parliament

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced his resignation from Parliament after 12-years.
In a very brief address, Muscat noted that he had already signalled his intention to resign earlier this year. He said that he did not even informed his Labour colleagues about the submission of his resignation letter to avoid any ceremony.
Muscat insisted that he was proud to have served for three terms in the Maltese Parliament, including his time as Prime Minister.
The former Maltese PM, who campaigned against Maltàs EU membership, was elected to the European Parliament in 2004, and became Labour Party leader in 2008.

