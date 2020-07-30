Malta, government to use private ships to keep migrants in quarantine

The Maltese government has issued a call for expression of interest for the provision of vessels to “keep migrants in quarantine”. This decision was announced today, as the country registered a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 especially amongst migrants who were allowed to enter Malta in recent days. As from last Monday, two groups of migrants arrived in Malta; 85 out of 113 were found positive for COVID-19.

Throughtout the peak of the pandemic, the Maltese government paid €1.7 million to local operators, to keep 400 migrants on private vessels out at sea for various weeks.

The Home Affairs Ministry said that all necessary precautions have already been taken in cases where migrants have been found positive for COVID-19 and in such cases they have always been kept isolated.

