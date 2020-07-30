Malta, government to use private ships to keep migrants in quarantine

The Maltese government has issued a call for expression of interest for the provision of vessels to “keep migrants in quarantine”. This decision was announced today, as the country registered a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 especially amongst migrants who were allowed to enter Malta in recent days. As from last Monday, two groups of migrants arrived in Malta; 85 out of 113 were found positive for COVID-19.
Throughtout the peak of the pandemic, the Maltese government paid €1.7 million to local operators, to keep 400 migrants on private vessels out at sea for various weeks.
The Home Affairs Ministry said that all necessary precautions have already been taken in cases where migrants have been found positive for COVID-19 and in such cases they have always been kept isolated.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, government to use private ships to keep migrants in quarantine proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Prosegue in Aula la discussione sul piano regionale Rifiuti

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il piano regionale dei rifiuti dopo due giorni di interventi, sospensioni e repliche proseguirà la sua discussione in aula lunedì prossimo....
Continua a leggere
Economia

Coronavirus, a Malta navi private per tenere i migranti in quarantena

Redazione web - 0
Il governo maltese ha l'intezione di utilizzare le navi per “mantenere i migranti in quarantena”. La decisione è stata annunciata oggi, dopo che Malta...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Si è sposato Andrea Baldini con la fiorettista turca Irem Karamete

Redazione web - 0
Fiori d'arancio nel mondo del fioretto. Si è sposato infatti Andrea Baldini. L'olimpionico a squadre di Londra2012 e pluritolato azzurro di fioretto si è...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Missione Perseverance, navicella viaggia verso Marte 

Redazione web - 0
Il compito di Perseverance è cercare fossili del passato che possano raccontare che su Marte un giorno c'è stata vita Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni invalidità, aumenti: le novità in arrivo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni invalidità, aumenti: le novità in arrivo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Licenziamenti bloccati, le novità in arrivo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Licenziamenti bloccati, le novità in arrivo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Cassa integrazione, novità con Dl agosto 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cassa integrazione, novità con Dl agosto proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Missione Perseverance, navicella viaggia verso Marte 

Redazione web - 0
Il compito di Perseverance è cercare fossili del passato che possano raccontare che su Marte un giorno c'è stata vita Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni invalidità, aumenti: le novità in arrivo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni invalidità, aumenti: le novità in arrivo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Licenziamenti bloccati, le novità in arrivo 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Licenziamenti bloccati, le novità in arrivo proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Cassa integrazione, novità con Dl agosto 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Cassa integrazione, novità con Dl agosto proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Prosegue in Aula la discussione sul piano regionale Rifiuti

Economia Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il piano regionale dei rifiuti dopo due giorni di interventi, sospensioni e repliche proseguirà la sua discussione in aula lunedì prossimo....
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, a Malta navi private per tenere i migranti in quarantena

Economia Redazione web - 0
Il governo maltese ha l'intezione di utilizzare le navi per “mantenere i migranti in quarantena”. La decisione è stata annunciata oggi, dopo che Malta...
Continua a leggere

Si è sposato Andrea Baldini con la fiorettista turca Irem Karamete

Economia Redazione web - 0
Fiori d'arancio nel mondo del fioretto. Si è sposato infatti Andrea Baldini. L'olimpionico a squadre di Londra2012 e pluritolato azzurro di fioretto si è...
Continua a leggere

Open Arms, il Senato autorizza il processo a Salvini

Economia Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – L'ex ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini andrà a processo per il caso Open Arms. A stabilirlo l'Aula del Senato con 149 voti...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli