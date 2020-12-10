Malta, largest drug haul intercepted by Customs

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The largest drug haul ever made in Maltàs history has taken place at the Freeport thanks to the Malta Customs Department. 612 kg of cocaine were discovered concealed within pallets that were carrying cooking oil. The cargo left Ecuador and transited through Colombia before being intercepted by Customs in Malta en-route to Libya.

Discrepancies in the scanning image of the cargo lead the Customs officials to carry out a physical inspection on the container’s load. The pallets, carrying the freight, appeared dense compared to regular images and, subsequently, officials offloaded and dismantled one of the pallets.

