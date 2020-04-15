Malta, low record of new Covid-19 cases

Malta has registered six new cases of COVID-19, three of these cases are migrants residing at the open centre in Ħal Far. The other three cases are a Gozitan woman aged 38 who works in a hotel; a Maltese man, 60, who works in the public service and a 21-year old Maltese student. Up to now Malta and Gozo have registered a total of 399 cases and over 20,000 medical tests were carried out by the health authorities.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said that altough the number of positive cases was relatively low during the last days,

