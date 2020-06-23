Malta, Mizzi expelled from the Labour Party’s Parliamentary Group

Maltese Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Robert Abela, Tuesday night confirmed that former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was expelled from the Labour Party’s Parliamentary Group. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister following a meeting that was held between the PL Parliamentary Group and the Executive Committee of the Party. The decision on Konrad Mizzi follows the allegations concerning the Panama Papers and the secret company 17 Black registered in Dubai.

Early Tuesday evening, the Maltese Prime Minister has asked Labour’s MP Konrad Mizzi to resign from the Labour Party’s Parliamentary Group. The Labour Party held an urgent Parliamentary Group in which members of the group discussed,

