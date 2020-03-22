Malta, more contagious cases, but no total lockdown

In Malta there has been an increase in positive cases of locally transmitted COVID 19. So far the health authorities are only making appeals to the population to stay home and go out just for work or to buy the necessities, while the Maltese government is still insisting that for now there is no need for a total lockdown. As from last night, the Maltese airspace was closed for all flights except those for the transhipment of medicines and goods.

In the last 24 hours nine new cases of coronavirus were recorded for a total of 73.

