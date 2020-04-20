Malta, more migrants tested positive for COVID-19

The Maltese health authorities confirmed that more migrants residing at the Ħal Far open centre are being confirmed positive for the coronavirus. The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said that in the last 24 hours, Malta registered four new cases, three of them are of migrants from Marocco, Somalia and Sudan. Prof. Gauci said that the Ħal Far Open centre is still under quarantine and the positive cases are being kept in isolation. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases from the Ħal Far Open centre stands at 38.
The other new case confirmed in the last 24 hours is a Maltese male aged 59.

