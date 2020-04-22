More than a third of the infected persons with coronavirus in Malta have recovered. This was confirmed by the local health authorities. The number of COVID-19 cases is Malta reached 444; 276 are considered as active cases, 165 have recovered and three people have died.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said that 15 people have recovered and a new case was registered in the last 24 hours. The new case is an 18-year-old Maltese woman and the health authorities confirmed that two family members have shown symptoms of the virus.

Prof. Gauci explained that the people who have recovered from the virus are asked to remain in quarantine for 7 days.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, more than a third of COVID-19 cases declared in good health proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento