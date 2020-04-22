Malta, more than a third of COVID-19 cases declared in good health

More than a third of the infected persons with coronavirus in Malta have recovered. This was confirmed by the local health authorities. The number of COVID-19 cases is Malta reached 444; 276 are considered as active cases, 165 have recovered and three people have died.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci said that 15 people have recovered and a new case was registered in the last 24 hours. The new case is an 18-year-old Maltese woman and the health authorities confirmed that two family members have shown symptoms of the virus.

Prof. Gauci explained that the people who have recovered from the virus are asked to remain in quarantine for 7 days.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, more than a third of COVID-19 cases declared in good health proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

L’app Immuni cambia. Seguirà il modello decentralizzato di Apple e Google

Redazione web - 0
Una scelta ormai definitiva. E anche obbligata. per tutelare con maggiore forza la privacy e la sicurezza dei dati continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Economia

P.A.: Dadone annuncia la svolta sull’​anticipo fino a 45.000 euro del Tfs

Redazione web - 0
“​Siamo finalmente a una svolta sull'anticipo fino a 45mila euro del Trattamento di fine servizio (Tfs)“. Lo annuncia il ministro della Pa, Fabiana Dadone,...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 22/4/2020

Redazione web - 0
In questa edizione: – Barcellona vende il nome “Camp Nou” per beneficenza – Juve, si punta Zidane per la prossima stagione – Il Manchester United vuole...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus: Oms, resterà con noi per molto tempo

Redazione web - 0
“Non commettere errori: abbiamo ancora molta strada da fare. Questo virus resterà con noi per molto tempo”. Lo ha dichiarato il direttore generale dell'Oms,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Ricerca: Manfredi, ‘dopo Medicina a breve altre lauree abilitanti’  

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dell'Università: “Penso ad esempio ad Odontoiatria o a Farmacia” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Ricerca: Manfredi, ‘dopo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, l’ira dei farmacisti: “Risposte o non vendiamo più mascherine” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, l'ira dei farmacisti: “Risposte o non vendiamo più mascherine” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bper, da assemblea ok a bilancio e aumento capitale 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bper, da assemblea ok a bilancio e aumento capitale proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: Oms, resterà con noi per molto tempo

Redazione web - 0
“Non commettere errori: abbiamo ancora molta strada da fare. Questo virus resterà con noi per molto tempo”. Lo ha dichiarato il direttore generale dell'Oms,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Ricerca: Manfredi, ‘dopo Medicina a breve altre lauree abilitanti’  

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro dell'Università: “Penso ad esempio ad Odontoiatria o a Farmacia” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Ricerca: Manfredi, ‘dopo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, l’ira dei farmacisti: “Risposte o non vendiamo più mascherine” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, l'ira dei farmacisti: “Risposte o non vendiamo più mascherine” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bper, da assemblea ok a bilancio e aumento capitale 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bper, da assemblea ok a bilancio e aumento capitale proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

L’app Immuni cambia. Seguirà il modello decentralizzato di Apple e Google

Economia Redazione web - 0
Una scelta ormai definitiva. E anche obbligata. per tutelare con maggiore forza la privacy e la sicurezza dei dati continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

P.A.: Dadone annuncia la svolta sull’​anticipo fino a 45.000 euro del Tfs

Economia Redazione web - 0
“​Siamo finalmente a una svolta sull'anticipo fino a 45mila euro del Trattamento di fine servizio (Tfs)“. Lo annuncia il ministro della Pa, Fabiana Dadone,...
Continua a leggere

Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 22/4/2020

Economia Redazione web - 0
In questa edizione: – Barcellona vende il nome “Camp Nou” per beneficenza – Juve, si punta Zidane per la prossima stagione – Il Manchester United vuole...
Continua a leggere

Eurobond, Mes o Covid bond: cosa sceglierà l’Europa contro il virus?

Economia Redazione web - 0
Eurobond, Mes o Covid bond: cosa sceglierà l'Europa contro il virus?… Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Eurobond, Mes o Covid bond: cosa sceglierà...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli