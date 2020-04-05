Malta, more transmitted coronavirus cases

In the last 24 hours, Malta has registered 14 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 227 cases. All new cases were transmitted locally; 11 males and 3 females.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci reiterated her appeal to the public to stay home. She said that now Malta is in the local transmission phase, it is important to avoid going out unnecessarily. She said that eventually, Malta will reach the peak but it is hard for health authorities to predict when it will happen.

Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government will continue to announce further measures to assist businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, more transmitted coronavirus cases proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Gravina “La stagione in corso va comunque chiusa”

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Stagione da concludere anche andando a slittare nella prossima a settembre-ottobre? E' una modalita' per evitare di compromettere non solo la...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Gravina “La stagione in corso va comunque chiusa”

Redazione web - 0
“Stagione da concludere anche andando a slittare nella prossima a settembre-ottobre? E' una modalità per evitare di compromettere non solo la stagione 2019-2020 ma...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Casasco “Fmsi raccomanda esami accurati per una prudente tranquillita’”

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Le nostre raccomandazioni prevedono degli esami approfonditi per tutto il sistema in una logica di prudente tranquillita'”. Il presidente della Federazione...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus, a Ostia sole e cielo azzurro: ma le strade e le spiagge sono deserte

Redazione web - 0
La domenica delle palme sul lungomare del Lido Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, a Ostia sole e cielo azzurro:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: in Usa oltre 300 mila i casi, “Sarà come Pearl Harbor “

Redazione web - 0
Negli Usa è salito a 8.503 il numero delle vittime contagiate dal coronavirus. E' il bilancio della Johns Hopkins University. I casi di contagio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus Lombardia, i dati del 5 aprile: 50.445 casi positivi e 8.905 morti

Redazione web - 0
I dati diffusi dalla Regione Lombardia aggiornati al 5 aprile. Calano i ricoveri in terapia intensiva, preoccupa il "caso Milano» dove la curva ancora...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

L’appello: “Creare filiera protezioni hi-tech lavabili e italiane”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo L'appello: “Creare filiera protezioni hi-tech lavabili e italiane” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, a Ostia sole e cielo azzurro: ma le strade e le spiagge sono deserte

Redazione web - 0
La domenica delle palme sul lungomare del Lido Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, a Ostia sole e cielo azzurro:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: in Usa oltre 300 mila i casi, “Sarà come Pearl Harbor “

Redazione web - 0
Negli Usa è salito a 8.503 il numero delle vittime contagiate dal coronavirus. E' il bilancio della Johns Hopkins University. I casi di contagio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus Lombardia, i dati del 5 aprile: 50.445 casi positivi e 8.905 morti

Redazione web - 0
I dati diffusi dalla Regione Lombardia aggiornati al 5 aprile. Calano i ricoveri in terapia intensiva, preoccupa il "caso Milano» dove la curva ancora...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

L’appello: “Creare filiera protezioni hi-tech lavabili e italiane”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo L'appello: “Creare filiera protezioni hi-tech lavabili e italiane” proviene...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Gravina “La stagione in corso va comunque chiusa”

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Stagione da concludere anche andando a slittare nella prossima a settembre-ottobre? E' una modalita' per evitare di compromettere non solo la...
Continua a leggere

Gravina “La stagione in corso va comunque chiusa”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Stagione da concludere anche andando a slittare nella prossima a settembre-ottobre? E' una modalità per evitare di compromettere non solo la stagione 2019-2020 ma...
Continua a leggere

Casasco “Fmsi raccomanda esami accurati per una prudente tranquillita’”

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Le nostre raccomandazioni prevedono degli esami approfonditi per tutto il sistema in una logica di prudente tranquillita'”. Il presidente della Federazione...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, in Italia 91.246 positivi, 15.887 morti e 21.815 guariti

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Complessivamente 128.948 persone in Italia sono risultate positive al coronavirus finora. Attualmente sono 91.246 le persone positive, con un incremento di...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli