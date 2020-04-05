In the last 24 hours, Malta has registered 14 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 227 cases. All new cases were transmitted locally; 11 males and 3 females.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci reiterated her appeal to the public to stay home. She said that now Malta is in the local transmission phase, it is important to avoid going out unnecessarily. She said that eventually, Malta will reach the peak but it is hard for health authorities to predict when it will happen.

Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government will continue to announce further measures to assist businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, more transmitted coronavirus cases proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento