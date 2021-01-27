Malta, new COVID-19 restrictions announced

LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that he would like to keep the schools open during the carnival holiday period and that these holidays will be added to the calendar at a later stage. This declaration was made while announcing further restrictive measures for the carnival holidays.

However the unions representing the teachers and other professionals in the education sector are opposing the postponement of the carnival holidays. Till now, the Maltese government failed to publish the COVID-19 cases in schools.

Meanwhile further restrictions were announced today to curb the spread of coronavirus and to avoid a repeat of what happened during the Christmas period.

