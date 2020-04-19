Malta has registered just one positive case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while more patients are recovering from the virus. This was confirmed by the Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci in her daily media brief.

Referring to the low number of positive cases reported during these last days, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government is cautious but optmistic about the lifting of some of the precautionary measures. But Professor Gauci declared that it is still not the right time for certain measures to be lifted. She added that once the authorities announce such decisions,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, one new case of COVID-19, more people recovering proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento