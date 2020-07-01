Malta opens its borders

As no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported for the fourth consecutive day, last night the Maltese authorities have lifted the public health emergency which was imposed on March 7. So far, Malta has only 15 active cases of COVID-19 while 647 patients have recovered and nine lost their life.
The airport reopened today, after it was closed to contain the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The first passenger plane was a Ryanair flight from Vienna which landed shortly before 9am. This flight was followed by an Air Malta flight which departed from Fiumicino airport. 81 flights are scheduled this week and will bring 1,300 passengers to Malta.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta opens its borders proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Oscar, Pierfrancesco Favino tra i nuovi membri dell’Academy

Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Pierfrancesco Favino è tra i nuovi membri italiani dell'Academy Awards per il 2020 che voteranno per i prossimi Oscar.Ci saranno,...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Malta riapre i suoi confini

Redazione web - 0
Le autorità maltesi hanno revocato lo stato di emergenza per la salute pubblica che è stato imposto il 7 marzo. Per il quarto giorno...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Berlusconi: fatto un torto alla democrazia rappresentativa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Nel mio caso si fece un torto alla democrazia rappresentativa. Penso che qualcuno dell'attuale maggioranza voterà con il centrodestra”. Lo afferma il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Al via il semestre tedesco, Merkel: “Le divergenze possono essere superate”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La cancelliera tedesca, Angela Merkel, ha aperto il semestre tedesco di presidenza dell'Unione europea con un appello a “rendere di nuovo forte...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Hong Kong sfida la legge sulla sicurezza, centinaia gli arresti

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La nuova legge sulla sicurezza nazionale a Hong Kong non ferma gli scontri nella città, dove oggi, ventitreesimo anniversario del ritorno alla...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump è in calo nei sondaggi, pesa la gestione del Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Continua a calare l'indice di gradimento degli americani per Donald Trump. Secondo l'ultimo sondaggio Politico/Morning Consult, sei intervistati su dieci, il 59...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Russia: oltre il 71% dice sì alla riforma della Costituzione voluta da Putin

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Con il 15% delle schede scrutinate, il 71,46% dei russi ha votato a favore della riforma della Costituzione, voluta dal presidente Vladimir...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Al via il semestre tedesco, Merkel: “Le divergenze possono essere superate”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La cancelliera tedesca, Angela Merkel, ha aperto il semestre tedesco di presidenza dell'Unione europea con un appello a “rendere di nuovo forte...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Hong Kong sfida la legge sulla sicurezza, centinaia gli arresti

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La nuova legge sulla sicurezza nazionale a Hong Kong non ferma gli scontri nella città, dove oggi, ventitreesimo anniversario del ritorno alla...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump è in calo nei sondaggi, pesa la gestione del Covid

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Continua a calare l'indice di gradimento degli americani per Donald Trump. Secondo l'ultimo sondaggio Politico/Morning Consult, sei intervistati su dieci, il 59...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Russia: oltre il 71% dice sì alla riforma della Costituzione voluta da Putin

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Con il 15% delle schede scrutinate, il 71,46% dei russi ha votato a favore della riforma della Costituzione, voluta dal presidente Vladimir...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Oscar, Pierfrancesco Favino tra i nuovi membri dell’Academy

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Pierfrancesco Favino è tra i nuovi membri italiani dell'Academy Awards per il 2020 che voteranno per i prossimi Oscar.Ci saranno,...
Continua a leggere

Malta riapre i suoi confini

Politica Redazione web - 0
Le autorità maltesi hanno revocato lo stato di emergenza per la salute pubblica che è stato imposto il 7 marzo. Per il quarto giorno...
Continua a leggere

Berlusconi: fatto un torto alla democrazia rappresentativa

Politica Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Nel mio caso si fece un torto alla democrazia rappresentativa. Penso che qualcuno dell'attuale maggioranza voterà con il centrodestra”. Lo afferma il...
Continua a leggere

Due ruote, tornano a salire le vendite: +37% a giugno

Politica Redazione web - 0
Crescono tutte le categorie con un vero e proprio boom delle moto (+55%). Ancora in calo, invece, il semestre (-23%). Il presidente dell'Ancma,...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli