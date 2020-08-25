Malta, police arrest main suspect related to the killing of a gay couple

Police in Malta have arrested an Albanian with criminal record in connection with a double murder of a gay couple which occurred last week in Sliema. The arrest of Daniel Muka, 25, considered by the local police as a very dangerous criminal, took place after an intensive search was carried out in a private residence in Floriana this afternoon, few meters away from the Police Headquarters. The police fired around seven warning shots before entered the residence and inside found the Albanian who some years ago was involved in a robbery at a jeweller’s shop.
The Police are also holding under custody at least another Maltese man who allegedly assisted the main suspects to hide after the murder.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, police arrest main suspect related to the killing of a gay couple proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Inter e Conte avanti assieme “Stabilite basi per proseguire progetto”

Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Fumata bianca: Antonio Conte sarà l'allenatore dell'Inter anche nella prossima stagione. Dopo gli sfoghi nell'arco della stagione e soprattutto le parole...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Inter e Conte avanti assieme “Il progetto prosegue”

Redazione web - 0
Fumata bianca: Antonio Conte sarà l'allenatore dell'Inter anche nella prossima stagione. Dopo gli sfoghi nell'arco della stagione e soprattutto le parole pronunciate dopo la...
Continua a leggere
Politica

A2A, investimento da 450 milioni nel Messinese

Redazione web - 0
In visita all'impianto di San Filippo del Mela, nel Messinese, l'amministratore delegato di A2A, Renato Mazzoncini, fa il punto sugli investimenti del gruppo. col/mrv/red ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus: in Germania 1278 nuovi contagi nelle 24 ore

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono 1278 i nuovi contagi da coronavirus registrati in Germania nelle 24 ore: lo riferisce il Robert Koch Institut, ossia il centro...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Come cucinare il petto di pollo morbido: tutti i consigli per evitare che si asciughi

Redazione web - 0
Il petto di pollo è un piatto molto veloce per un pranzo estivo, oppure per una cena dell'ultimo minuto. Basta avere una padella antiaderente...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Zingaretti visita l’area test-Covid a Fiumicino: «Vinceremo noi»

Redazione web - 0
Con l'assessore regionale alla Sanità al terminal 3 dell'aeroporto dove dal 16 agosto sono attive le postazioni per i tamponi a chi ritorna dai...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Una bambina è finita alla deriva a cavallo del materassino a forma di unicorno

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Una bambina di cinque anni + stata salvata al largo da un traghetto greco dopo esser andata alla deriva per quasi un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: in Germania 1278 nuovi contagi nelle 24 ore

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono 1278 i nuovi contagi da coronavirus registrati in Germania nelle 24 ore: lo riferisce il Robert Koch Institut, ossia il centro...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Come cucinare il petto di pollo morbido: tutti i consigli per evitare che si asciughi

Redazione web - 0
Il petto di pollo è un piatto molto veloce per un pranzo estivo, oppure per una cena dell'ultimo minuto. Basta avere una padella antiaderente...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Zingaretti visita l’area test-Covid a Fiumicino: «Vinceremo noi»

Redazione web - 0
Con l'assessore regionale alla Sanità al terminal 3 dell'aeroporto dove dal 16 agosto sono attive le postazioni per i tamponi a chi ritorna dai...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Una bambina è finita alla deriva a cavallo del materassino a forma di unicorno

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Una bambina di cinque anni + stata salvata al largo da un traghetto greco dopo esser andata alla deriva per quasi un...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inter e Conte avanti assieme “Stabilite basi per proseguire progetto”

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Fumata bianca: Antonio Conte sarà l'allenatore dell'Inter anche nella prossima stagione. Dopo gli sfoghi nell'arco della stagione e soprattutto le parole...
Continua a leggere

Inter e Conte avanti assieme “Il progetto prosegue”

Politica Redazione web - 0
Fumata bianca: Antonio Conte sarà l'allenatore dell'Inter anche nella prossima stagione. Dopo gli sfoghi nell'arco della stagione e soprattutto le parole pronunciate dopo la...
Continua a leggere

A2A, investimento da 450 milioni nel Messinese

Politica Redazione web - 0
In visita all'impianto di San Filippo del Mela, nel Messinese, l'amministratore delegato di A2A, Renato Mazzoncini, fa il punto sugli investimenti del gruppo. col/mrv/red ...
Continua a leggere

Duplice omicidio a Malta, arrestato 30enne

Politica Redazione web - 0
La polizia maltese ha arrestato un albanese con precedenti penali in relazione al duplice omicidio di una coppia gay avvenuto la scorsa settimana a...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli