Malta, police arrest main suspect related to the killing of a gay couple

Police in Malta have arrested an Albanian with criminal record in connection with a double murder of a gay couple which occurred last week in Sliema. The arrest of Daniel Muka, 25, considered by the local police as a very dangerous criminal, took place after an intensive search was carried out in a private residence in Floriana this afternoon, few meters away from the Police Headquarters. The police fired around seven warning shots before entered the residence and inside found the Albanian who some years ago was involved in a robbery at a jeweller’s shop.

The Police are also holding under custody at least another Maltese man who allegedly assisted the main suspects to hide after the murder.

