Malta registers the first cases of the Uk Covid-19 variant

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The variant of the Covid-19 originally found in the United Kingdom had been identified in Malta. Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne has confirmed the arrival of the UK Covid-19 variant to Malta. This was also confirmed by the Superintendent of Public Health, Prof. Charmaine Gauci, who announced that three cases have been found in Malta.
She explained that 2 cases were foreigners, after travelling to Malta from the United Kingdom. The third case, however, is a 75-year-old Maltese woman. Investigations are ongoing as to how she contracted this strain.

Malta registra i primi casi della variante del Covid-19

Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – La nuova variante del Covid-19, originariamente trovata nel Regno Unito, è arrivata a Malta. Il vice primo ministro e...
Economia

Redazione web - 0
Economia

Redazione web - 0
Uccelli morti a Roma, via Cavour per i botti di Capodanno

Redazione web - 0
Subito dopo mezzanotte centinaia di volatili fra stazione Termini, Esquilino e via Nazionale sono stati stroncati dalle esplosioni di fuochi d'artificio e petardi.
Malta registra i primi casi della variante del Covid-19

Economia Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – La nuova variante del Covid-19, originariamente trovata nel Regno Unito, è arrivata a Malta. Il vice primo ministro e...
Il 2021 sarà l'anno del 'new normal' per le Borse europee

Economia Redazione web - 0
AGI – Se il 2020 è stato, per i mercati finanziari, un anno da montagne russe, pieno di record ritoccati al rialzo come...
Mattarella "Vaccinarsi è un dovere", Conte "Richiamo a coesione"

Economia Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La ripartenza sarà al centro di quest'ultimo tratto del mio mandato. Sarà un anno di lavoro intenso. Abbiamo le risorse per...
L'incredibile 2020 di Wall Street

Economia Redazione web - 0
AGI – Imprevedibile. Il 2020 di Wall Street è stato un'incognita sin dal principio. Chiunque avrebbe fatto fatica a immaginare cosa sarebbe successo nei...
