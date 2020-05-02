Malta to start lifting COVID-19 measures

The Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela today declared that the country arrived at a point to start easing off restrictions thanks to the full cooperation by the Maltese public in the fight against COVID-19. During a press confernce held at Auberge de Castille, the Maltese Prime Minister said that the authorities are taking such decisions based on scientific evidence and the plan is to lift most of the restrictive measures within three weeks. He announced that commercial establishments will reopen as from Monday, but the airport and ports will remain closed.

