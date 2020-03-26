Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced two new measures to avoid and limit the risk of coronavirus transmission.

One of the new measures is that social gatherings of over five people will not be allowed.

The other measure is aimed at the most vulnerable people. People over the age of 65 and people with existing medical conditions will not be able to leave at any time.

These two new measures will enter into force on Saturday.

Minister Fearne said that the virus pattern is changing from those imported from abroad to the local transmission phase.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Malta, two new measures against Coronavirus proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento