Malta, two priests accused of violence against an altar boy

GOZO (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Two priests from Xag?ra, Gozo pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a former altar boy who is living in Italy, after he had to leave Gozo. The two men were arraigned before a court in Gozo on Wednesday. J.S., 84, who served in parishes in Xag?ra as well as overseas, was accused of having defiled a minor and holding him against his will. The alleged abuse happened between 2003 and 2005. J.C., 70, was separately charged with defiling and raping a minor. J.S. was the first to be arraigned before Magistrate Monica Vella on Wednesday. The victim was around 8 years old at the time.

Malta, due sacerdoti accusati di violenza su chierichetto

GOZO (ITALPRESS) – Due sacerdoti di Xaghra, Gozo, si sono dichiarati non colpevoli di aver abusato sessualmente di un ex chierichetto che adesso vive...
